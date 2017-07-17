‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’: Rian Johnson Talks Title’s Evolution And Luke/Rey Relationship

Star Wars: The Last Jedi debuts at the end of this year and Good Morning America did an interview with director Rian Johnson, trying to get an idea of what fans can expect from the movie. The question was asked regarding the title’s meaning for the eighth film in the Lucasfilm franchise.

Historically, the Internet had been going nuts on who the “last Jedi” will be and also the argument on whether or not it’s singular or plural. It’s quite a brain teaser at that and even Rian explained that it’s hard to talk about the title without giving the context of the movie.

The 2017 D23 Expo played host to the behind-the-scenes sizzle reel and Johnson gave his take regarding The Last Jedi’s title and the relationship dynamic involving Luke Skywalker and Rey. There was the matter of what occurred right at the end of The Force Awakens that entailed the dramatic silence between the two on an island in the middle of nowhere. It left the audience trying to figure out what is going on in this moment and Johnson said something in regards to the title of the flick being “tied up in it”.

Many Star Wars fans had to wonder what will be the first thing Luke Skywalker says to Rey in the next movie, but the trailer shown at Celebration in Orlando has him saying, “It’s time for the Jedi to end”. So do you think you can tie that to what he will first say in The Last Jedi movie?

"'The last Jedi' is tied up in [Luke and Rey's] story." – @rianjohnson on the importance of the title of the new @StarWars movie. #D23expo pic.twitter.com/xQUVhTXCXY — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 16, 2017

When GMA asked Johnson about Luke’s first words in this year’s flick, he said that he realized that was a “starting point” for him when he began the script. It was a point where he would have to think about the mystery of Luke’s exile on that planet where Rey had found him and also what Rey wants from Luke. It is the beginning point of The Last Jedi that had some petty big questions from the start. These were questions that needed answering and hopefully Rian put it all together for this coming December.

“Why is he on that island? He knows his friends are in trouble, he knows the galaxy needs him,” Johnson said. “Why would this hero that I grew up with have put himself in exile? To me, it was like, if we can crack that nut then we have something to start working with and then that will inform what their whole relationship is.”

So it would seem Rian Johnson did give an idea of his thought process when putting together his creation without giving away the plot which is now not currently known.

Do you think we’ll hear more when the 2017 San Diego Comic-Con arrives?

Star Wars: The Last Jedi debuts on Dec. 15.

