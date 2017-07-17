Gender Reveal Shooting: Police Say Victim Lied About Pregnancy, Cheyanne Willis Has Been In The News Before

An Ohio gender reveal party shooting made headlines and it was reported that one of the victims lost her baby after being shot in the leg. However, police say 21-year-old Cheyanne Willis lied about being pregnant. Interestingly enough, a little research shows the woman has been in the news before.

According to People, one of the victims of the gender reveal shooting in Colerain Township was a pregnant woman who was shot in the leg. As a result of her injury, she told the media she lost the baby. At the time, names were not being released and it was not known if the expectant mother was the party host or one of the attendees.

In a new report, it turns out Cheyanne was hosting the gender reveal party. However, police say she was not pregnant, even though the woman’s family insists she was carrying a child. Colerain Township police spokesman James Love said while they didn’t have the true facts, Willis didn’t commit a crime by lying about her pregnancy.

“As ridiculous as it might be, it’s not a crime to lie, it’s not a crime to have a party over that lie. Now if she lied and put everyone in the danger — of course, the shooters would be the main focus but [to press charges] would be a decision up to the local prosecutors.”

Cheyanne’s sister, Amber White, previously told the publication that Willis recently had a miscarriage. She was excited to find out she was pregnant again. On social media, the shooting victim claimed she was expecting a little boy.

At the gender reveal party on July 8, six adults and three children were shot. One woman, identified as Autum Garrett, was killed after being struck by several bullets. Even though there are a few leads, no arrests have been made yet.

If Cheyanne Willis’ name sounds familiar, it is because she has been the focus of a national news story before. Two years ago, she was the victim of a brutal beating in a parking lot by several young women. They bashed her head onto the hood of a car and shaved the side of her head. The suspects then shared the video on social media.

Afterward, one of the assailants, Cheyenne Fisher, told her side of the story to WCPO. She claimed that she never punched Willis, but did slap her around a bit and just wanted her car back. According to Fisher, Willis stole her vehicle and she met up with the young woman to get it back. Then, a huge brawl began and someone started videotaping the altercation.

What do you think of Colerain Township police saying Cheyanne Willis lied about being pregnant?

[Featured Image by moodboard/Thinkstock]