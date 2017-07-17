Selena Gomez And The Weeknd: Couple Will Reportedly Celebrate Her Birthday In Paris

Selena Gomez’s boyfriend, The Weeknd, is reportedly determined to celebrate his leading lady’s 25th birthday with her in Paris.

As his “Starboy: Legend of the Fall Tour” continues in Europe, an insider claims the “Earned It” singer is hoping Selena Gomez will be with him in France on July 22 as she celebrates turning 25-years-old.

“Abel is making sure that Selena’s birthday is not only one day but the whole weekend if not the rest of the month,” a source close to the couple told Hollywood Life on July 17.

As the outlet explained, The Weeknd doesn’t have any shows until August after his upcoming concert in Paris, which falls on Selena Gomez’s July 22 birthday, and hopes he can spend tons of time with her while she’s in town. The Weeknd is also allegedly planning to reference his girlfriend’s special day while on stage on her birthday.

In addition to his reported plans to celebrate Selena Gomez’s birthday in Paris, The Weeknd is allegedly planning for a staycation at his home and numerous other surprises, which he’s keeping to himself at the moment.

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd went public with their relationship in January of this year, just months after he parted ways with model Bella Hadid.

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Apr 15, 2017 at 6:04pm PDT

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd debuted their relationship for the first time after enjoying a dinner date in Santa Monica and continued to be seen together throughout Los Angeles in the weeks that followed.

From there, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd began spending time together in Italy and were spotted sightseeing in Florence and Venice.

A post shared by The Weeknd (@theweeknd) on Apr 8, 2017 at 1:27am PDT

Before striking up a romance with The Weeknd, Selena Gomez was involved in an on-and-off romance with Justin Bieber. As fans will recall, the former couple began dating one another in 2010 and continued to date exclusively until 2012. Then, for years, the couple engaged in back and forth behavior that led to tons of reunion rumors.

Although Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber continued to be linked to one another on and off for years, they ultimately endured a messy social media run in last August which seemingly resulted in the end of their relationship and their friendship.

[Featured Image by Theo Wargo/Getty Images]