‘Haunted Towns’: ‘Ghost Asylum’ Stars Launch New Paranormal Show August 15

Paranormal fans have an abundance of TV shows to choose from these days, but starting August 15, they’re going to have one more. The Tennessee Wraith Chasers of Ghost Asylum are launching a new paranormal series traveling across the country investigating not just a single haunted location, but haunted towns.

Are Haunted Towns The New Paranormal Trend?

This isn’t the first time Destination America has delved into investigating an entire town with paranormal activity, as Ghosts of Shepherdstown launched its second season last week. But for Haunted Towns, the location will change each week throughout the series.

This also isn’t the first time around the block for the Tennessee Wraith Chasers, as their series Ghost Asylum has gathered a large paranormal following. For the premiere of Haunted Towns, the Tennessee Wraith Chasers traveled to Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, a legendary hotspot for those interested in the paranormal due to all the Civil War battles fought there. Over 51,000 soldiers lost their lives in just one of the many battles fought in the area.

Like Gettysburg, the other paranormal pit stops for the Tennessee Wraith Chasers (TWC) include cities with a rich history, such as Salem, Savannah, Vicksburg, Mississippi, and Fall River, Massachusetts, the former home of Lizzie Borden.

It’s Not Just About Ghosts

TWC, consisting of Chris, Doogie, Porter, and Brannon, not only chased ghosts in these haunted towns, but sought the real stories behind the paranormal legends that haunt the locations. Destination America general manager Jane Latman says that’s what makes Haunted Towns appeal to more than the ghost-hunting crowd, per the channel press release announcing the new series.

“Haunted Towns is about so much more than ghost stories. It’s about places of deep historical significance, where stories of hauntings are passed down over generations. Is it simply folklore, or is it true? We want to find out what is really going on in these towns. With extensive experience investigating both legendary asylums and – in their pre-TV days – private homes, no team is more prepared for the challenge of confirming the ghostly lore of an entire town than our beloved Tennessee Wraith Chasers.”

What Do The Tennessee Wraith Chasers Find?

The Tennessee Wraith Chasers use the latest paranormal and ghost-hunting technology to try to collect tangible evidence of things that aren’t so tangible. In the debut episode of Haunted Towns, this paranormal team says they discovered evidence that lead them to believe there is more than dead soldiers haunting this town — possibly something even “darker.”

Paranormal fans, if that’s got you all excited to see that first episode, Destination America also revealed some good news: if you can’t wait until August 15, the network is releasing the premiere online on August 7. Paranormal addicts can also watch Haunted Towns and other paranormal shows on Destination America’s TV Everywhere app.

Or, if you want to watch on the big screen, catch the Tennessee Wraith Chasers on the TV debut of Haunted Towns Tuesday, August 15, at 10 p.m. ET on Destination America.

