WWE Spoilers: Kurt Angle To Be Outed, Roman Reigns Vs. Samoa Joe, The Shield Brothers To Work Together On Raw

Superstars are on a path to destruction as SummerSlam draws ever closer, but who is going to take on Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Championship? Both Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe feel as if they have a right to fight for the title and tonight, they will battle it out to determine the number one contender. Monday Night Raw is full of a lot more this evening as Kurt Angle’s big secret will be revealed and former brothers of The Shield have found common ground again.

Fans may find it strange that either one of these two huge superstars is fighting for a chance to be the number one contender to Lesnar’s title. They’re both coming off of losses at Great Balls of Fire, but WWE is determined to have one of them take on the “Beast Incarnate.”

The official website of WWE released their weekly preview for Monday Night Raw and there is much more coming aside from the big match. Big Cass will look to deliver a message to Big Show, Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins have found a common enemy in The Miz, and Kurt Angle may end up having his life change.

Universal Champion Brock Lesnar’s SummerSlam challenger to be determined

At Great Balls of Fire, Roman Reigns lost to Braun Strowman in an Ambulance Match and Samoa Joe lost to Lesnar. Both men are coming off of big losses, but they still feel as if they deserve the right to take on Lesnar for the title at SummerSlam, and WWE is going to give them a chance to prove it.

Two behemoths will collide tonight on Raw with the winner getting a coveted title shot at one of the biggest events of the year.

Kurt Angle to expose controversy to the world

This one has been building up for weeks and tonight, Kurt Angle will reveal the secret that he has been hiding and that Corey Graves appears to know. Angle states that this could change everything he knows and it could also include some big names popping up on Raw, but is it as bad as he thinks?

The announcement I make in 10 hours on Monday Night Raw will change my life and career 4ever. Be sure to tune in tonight. #RawGM @WWE — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) July 17, 2017

Dean Ambrose to kick off Raw

It is no secret that Dean Ambrose and The Miz don’t like one another, but the “Lunatic Fringe” has been outnumbered thanks to The Miztourage. Last week, he received some unexpected help from an unlikely ally in Seth Rollins who came out to help Ambrose during a beatdown he received from the Hollywood trio.

They may still be one man short, but there isn’t always only strength in numbers as the former brothers of The Shield look to show their solidarity.

The Hardy Boyz gain new enemies

Matt and Jeff Hardy lost the Raw Tag Team Titles to Sheamus and Cesaro, but their battle is only just beginning. The very popular tag team known as The Revival delivered a message last Monday night by attacking the brothers after their match against Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

It’s going to be very interesting to see how great tag teams from different generations mix.

Will Bayley continue to gain momentum?

Ever since losing the Raw Women’s Championship, Bayley had been floundering but she found her footing last week by pinning Alexa Bliss in a tag match. WWE is teasing that “Bayley is back” and she will get the chance to show it tonight on Raw.

Big Cass has a problem with Big Show

Now, Big Cass has moved on from Enzo Amore entirely and he’s going after the guy who helped out his little buddy during the mystery attacks. Both of the big men seem to have a problem with one another, but this feud will likely be to elevate Cass as much as possible with a big win over a former world champion.

Tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw will really say a lot for how the plans of SummerSlam are going to be laid down and put in place. Brock Lesnar’s challenger will be determined between Samoa Joe and Roman Reigns. The Revival looks to take down Team Extreme. Big Cass and Big Show will fight over…well, who is bigger. Finally, Kurt Angle’s secret will come out and he will be exposed to the entire world.

