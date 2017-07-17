Jenelle Evans Gets Engaged To David Eason After Welcoming Her Baby Girl [Photos]

Fans will soon watch as Jenelle Evans gets engaged to boyfriend David Eason on Teen Mom 2.

Although the moment between the couple actually took place in February, fans of the MTV reality series will not see their engagement until a later episode of the show.

While Teen Mom 2 premieres tonight, the episode features the longtime reality star pregnant with her third child and preparing for Christmas with her partner, David Eason. So, when it comes to their engagement, fans should expect to see the milestone moment on the show after Evans welcomes her baby girl, Ensley Jolie.

As fans may recall, Jenelle Evans and David Eason welcomed Ensley, their first child together, on January 24, 2017 and became engaged weeks later during a romantic hike.

According to a report shared on July 17 by OK! Magazine, MTV caught the romantic moment between the couple for the show and in a sneak peek clip, Evans and Eason are seen traveling to their hike by car. A short time later, Eason gets down on one knee and completely surprises the reality star.

Jenelle Evans first announced her engagement to fans on her Instagram page on February 11. At the time, Evans shared a photo of her stunning diamond ring as she posed with her fiancé.

Weeks before getting engaged, Jenelle Evans and David Eason welcomed their baby girl Ensley Jolie and shared tons of photos of the child on Instagram, including several images taken at the hospital.

Jenelle Evans and David Eason began their relationship two years ago after Evans parted ways with Nathan Griffith, the father of her 3-year-old son Kaiser. Since then, the couple has been living together as the attempt to juggle their parenting duties with their five total children. As fans may have noticed, both parties have two children from previous relationships.

To see more of Jenelle Evans, her family, and her co-stars, including Kailyn Lowry, Leah Messer, Chelsea Houska, and Briana DeJesus, tune into the premiere of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 tonight, July 17 at 9 p.m. on MTV.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]