Mindy Kaling Pregnant With First Child, Father Currently Unknown Though Fans Spot Possible Engagement Ring

Comedian Mindy Kaling has just announced that she is pregnant with her first child, though it is unclear who’s the father of her child. The 38-year-old star of The Mindy Project and A Wrinkle in Time stated that she was open to having children when the right person came along. She has, however, not revealed anything about her dating life in a long time and was last linked to Cory Booker earlier this year. However, it is not clear if he is the father of the baby.

Mindy Kaling famously dated her Office co-star BJ Novak for a few years, and the pair have teamed up from time to time for different projects, but they have not re-ignited their love life.

The comedian has stated that she is “playing fast and loose” with kids, meaning that she is not actively planning to have them, but if she does, she will be delighted. Her pregnancy is what she calls an “unexpected surprise.”

It has been reported that thus far, Mindy Kaling has made no changes to her production schedules for the following year. She will still be moving forward with The Mindy Project’s final 10 episodes on Hulu, which is set to air later in 2017.

Favorite outfit of the premiere! A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on Jul 11, 2017 at 6:46pm PDT

Five days ago, Mindy Kaling posted a photo to Instagram in an outfit ready for a premiere she was attending. Several asked if Mindy was wearing an engagement ring, but she has yet to respond to any queries about her current love life. She has stated in the past that she is not “cavalier” about who she has children with, so she may be low-key engaged to someone and hasn’t announced it to the press yet.

In a recent interview, Mindy Kaling said that she used to fantasize about her wedding, but now that she’s in her late 30s, the idea is less interesting to her. Still, she may just be the type to solidify a secret relationship without the whole world knowing.

Mindy Kaling appeared at Disney’s D23 Expo last weekend where the trailer for the film A Wrinkle in Time was dropped. She will be playing a leading role alongside Oprah and Reese Witherspoon.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]