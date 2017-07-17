The ‘RHOC’ Season 12 Cast Hasn’t Yet Seen Heather Dubrow’s New House, Tamra Judge Thought They Were Friends

Is Heather Dubrow purposefully keeping her distance from her former Real Housewives of Orange County co-stars?

Months after quitting the show to focus on her family and other career opportunities, Heather Dubrow is enjoying a stunning new home, but unfortunately for her former co-stars, they haven’t been treated to a tour of the property quite yet.

According to a Radar Online report on July 17, Shannon Beador was once invited to a Super Bowl party at the home but unfortunately, she explained, she didn’t make the final cut and never entered the home. As for Tamra Judge, she hasn’t yet been invited to her former Real Housewives of Orange County‘s star’s place. As she explained, she thought she and Dubrow were “really good friends,” but she has not yet received an invitation to come over.

Kelly Dodd has also not yet seen Heather Dubrow’s mansion in person and said that everyone she’s asked has also not been invited to see the Southern California property. Although Heather Dubrow hasn’t spoken out about allegedly snubbing her former Bravo TV co-stars, Dodd claimed that a mutual friend of hers and Dubrow’s informed her that she and Dr. Terry Dubrow don’t want to welcome anyone inside until the place is fully furnished.

That said, Meghan King Edmonds claimed she had allegedly scheduled a tour of Heather Dubrow’s home but ultimately, things between them didn’t work out.

“None of us have been to [Heather Dubrow]’s final house,” Vicki Gunvalson added.

Heather Dubrow confirmed her exit from The Real Housewives of Orange County early this year during an episode of her Podcast series, Heather Dubrow World. As fans may recall, the longtime reality star said that her children had impacted her decision and also told listeners of her radio show that she was looking forward to pursuing other career opportunity.

