WWE Rumors: Ronda Rousey Recruited By Brooke Hogan & Women’s Wrestling Stars For New Promotion?

With WWE rumors that Ronda Rousey could join WWE, there are now several daughters of wrestling legends trying to recruit Ronda. The daughters of Hulk Hogan, Roddy Piper, Kerry Von Erich, and Diamond Dallas Page are launching their own women’s wrestling promotion and mentioned the UFC star Rousey as at least one of the ladies they’d like to add to their roster. If that wasn’t enough, two of the women talked about what they know of Ronda joining the WWE, as well as forming their own women’s tag team with Rousey as their tag partner.

In a recent TMZ interview outside of the Skybar in Los Angeles, wrestling celebrities Brooke Hogan and Roddy Piper’s daughter, Ariel Teal Toombs, were asked about women’s wrestling. Brooke joked that her real-life friend Ariel had been talking all night about teaming up with Ronda Rousey because she “loves Ronda Rousey.” Ariel added, “I think she’s an icon of our time and I think it would be really fun to tag team with her.” Brooke also mentioned how Ronda was recently sitting in the front row for a WWE event. When asked if they knew if she’s actually joining WWE, Brooke said “we have no idea” and her friend Ariel said, “All I can say is that I’m always ‘Team Ronda.'”

In a separate TMZ clip, Brooke Hogan, Lacey Von Erich, ADiamond Dallas Page’s daughter, Brittany, and Ariel Teal Tombs were stopped and asked to give comments about their upcoming women’s wrestling promotion. During the discussion, Ronda Rousey’s name was again mentioned several times, and the girls said they’d love to have her in their promotion. Other names they mentioned included Holly Holmes and several well-known celebrities such as Charlize Theron and Cameron Diaz.

Brooke Hogan to Ronda Rousey: Let's Tag Team Up https://t.co/BsoiyaMzz2 — TMZ (@TMZ) July 17, 2017

The brand new wrestling promotion is one that Brooke Hogan’s been working on for a while now. Back in June, she told Uproxx that it was a new league comprised of only female athletes. Hogan added that the roster had 40 women signed on already.

“And we’re doing kind of a First Wives’ Club, if you will, of jumping on this female movement, and doing a real female league with fantastic athletes and a wonderful show.”

Hogan mentioned that they had already been looking at tour dates back for September and that things were “moving really quickly” and it was happening faster than she was ready for. With that said, the recent popularity of the new Netflix series GLOW could actually help Hogan’s cause as fans of the show want to be a part of the new wrestling league. Hogan certainly has her own name attached to the brand, as well as the names of the other famous wrestling daughters. It’s always possible they could woo one of MMA’s biggest stars.

Adding Rousey to the mix would be a huge coup, and probably not something Hogan will be able to pull off if WWE is also courting her right now. The UFC star was recently seen in attendance for WWE’s Mae Young Classic, a tournament of aspiring women’s wrestling stars that is being filmed in Florida for WWE Network. When it comes down to it, Vince McMahon and the WWE simply have much more to offer Rousey in terms of their brand and of course, money. If “The Million Dollar Man” Ted Dibiase had a daughter and she was working with Brooke’s grop, she’d know that “Everyone’s got a price.”

