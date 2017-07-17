Taylor Swift Reportedly Using This Bizarre Method Of Transportation [Rumor]

Taylor Swift is still on an extended hiatus. The singer has since taken a break from her 1989 World Tour to focus on her music and her personal life. Not only did she take a break from making music, but she also took a break from social media. She has hardly posted other than to break her social media silence to congratulate her fellow peers on their new musical conquests. Meanwhile, Taylor Swift’s fans are waiting for her new album. She has a lot of material to work with – from her year-long relationship with Calvin Harris to her feud with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

Taylor Swift has become the center of bizarre rumors lately. The latest one is a report that the pop star is being transported to and from her New York City apartment in a giant black suitcase. The internet is convinced and has been talking about this story today. Taylor Swift has done crazy things in the past to avoid the paparazzi. She has walked backward and sideways so she wouldn’t get photographed.

On Monday, July 17, Splash News reported the new photos of Taylor Swift. The problem? Taylor Swift wasn’t seen for quite a few months. She didn’t even have her annual Fourth of July party. The photos published on the news site didn’t show the singer. In fact, it showed two men carrying a large suitcase. They were very cautious with that piece of luggage. So cautious that Taylor Swift’s security team had to be there. Taylor Swift’s handlers transported her to and from her apartment claim the reports.

Spin 1038 captioned one of the photos, “Taylor Swift being transported in a huge suitcase from her Tribeca [sic] apartment into her truck. A fleet of cars including two large Cadillacs and three SUVs arrive at Tailor [sic] Swift’s apartment in Tribeca to move a large suitcase from apartment to truck. Almost a dozen of Taylor Swift security guards were present to move this package carefully as Taylor Swift remains to be unseen for a long time.”

It could’ve been an accident. The idea of Taylor Swift hiding out in a box sounds ludicrous. But, that hasn’t stopped her fans from believing this. They’ve been running this very theory for months on social media. Fans noticed that same suitcase outside her apartment before. It appeared when some of her famous friends visited her last month. It’s not a secret that pop stars and musicians are often transported in luggage at their concerts. This is Taylor Swift’s new way of getting around without paparazzi seeing her.

Taylor Swift has reportedly been carried out of her house in this massive suitcase https://t.co/iIeamTRfFM pic.twitter.com/bdmZyIKIsB — SPIN 1038 (@spin1038) July 17, 2017

Adele’s handlers wheeled her to the stage inside an equipment box on her last world tour. Lady Gaga hid in an egg on the 2011 Grammy Awards red carpet. On the other hand, she could be hiding her music. Ed Sheeran said she protects her new music from theft by locking it on an iPad and keeping it in a briefcase. This sounds like something out of a movie, but this is what happened. Ed Sheeran made this revelation to Brazilian magazine Capricho, as reported by Vanity Fair.

“I remember when I did a song with [Swift] for her album, I was in San Francisco, and they sent someone with a locked briefcase with an iPad and one song on it. They flew to San Francisco and played the song I’ve done with her and asked if I liked it …. I was like, ‘yeah,’ and they took it back. That’s how I hear it.”

Taylor Swift has been hard at work on new music in Nashville. She could store her music in that suitcase and bring it with her everywhere she goes. What are your thoughts? Do you think Swift is in that suitcase? Or, do you think it’s carrying something else? Sound off below in the comments section.

[Featured Image by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger]