‘Teen Mom 2’ Briana DeJesus Hints At Baby Daddy Drama On Instagram

Briana DeJesus was expecting her second child during filming on the eighth season of Teen Mom 2 and throughout the upcoming episodes, fans will watch as the former Teen Mom 3 star struggles with a strained relationship with her baby daddy.

Although not much is known about Luis, who Briana DeJesus recently welcomed a baby girl with, the reality star’s ex-boyfriend does appear on Season 8 and appeared to be present during Stella Star’s birth earlier this month.

That said, Briana DeJesus doesn’t seem to be on good terms with Luis and recently took to her Instagram page to bash someone who was living it up while she embarked on the hard job of taking care of two children, one of whom is just weeks old.

In her Instagram post on July 15, several comments were made about a negligent father who was able to come and go from his home as he pleased and do whatever he wanted whenever he wanted. Meanwhile, the woman was left losing sleep and struggling to find even an inkling of time to herself as she attempted to juggle her many duties as a parent.

“Lmao I’m just tryna eat my chipotle bowl in peace,” Briana DeJesus wrote in the caption of her Instagram meme.

Briana DeJesus first appeared on MTV’s 16 & Pregnant years ago before being cast alongside Mackenzie McKee, Katie Yeager, and Alexandra Sekella in Teen Mom 3. Then, years after the show was canceled, DeJesus was added as the fifth girl of Teen Mom 2 alongside Jenelle Evans, Chelsea Houska, Leah Messer, and Kailyn Lowry, who have all appeared on the show since it began.

Briana DeJesus and Luis dated for several months before their baby being born, but unfortunately, after DeJesus reportedly caught Luis cheating on her with at least one woman, the former pair went their separate ways.

To see more of Briana DeJesus and her co-stars, including Jenelle Evans, Chelsea Houska, Leah Messer, and Kailyn Lowry, tune into the upcoming Teen Mom 2 Season 8 premiere tonight, July 17 at 9 p.m. on MTV.

