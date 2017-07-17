Duggar Family Gets Another Season Of ‘Counting On,’ Jinger Duggar And Jeremy Vuolo Talk Babies

The Duggar family will keep on Counting On on TV. TLC has renewed the conservative Christian clan’s reality series, which means viewers can look forward to more weddings, more babies, and more questions about Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo’s family plans. However, while some Duggars are cooing over little ones and excitedly preparing for marriage, one member of the family is concerned that she’s potentially placing herself in peril by leaving her Arkansas home.

On July 17, People reported that the next season of Counting On will begin airing in just a few short weeks. TLC has released a sneak peek of the new season, and viewers better be prepared to take another walk down memory lane with their favorite family of 19; the preview reveals that Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth’s wedding will be a major plot point. The couple’s wedding special served as the current season’s premiere, but now fans will get to watch previously unseen footage of all the planning that went into the event. This includes cake tastings, dress fittings for the bride and her bridesmaids, and other necessary preparations. There’s so much to do that Joy-Anna eventually decides that she’s totally over being a bride.

“Weddings are definitely overrated,” she tells the Counting On cameras.

Austin disagrees with his future wife, but he’s not much help when it comes to choosing a wedding cake flavor; he tells Joy-Anna to pick whatever she likes because it’s her cake. She responds by gently reminding Austin that it’s actually their cake.

Viewers will also get to see Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald’s youngest son, Henry, go on his first trip to visit his aunt and uncle in Texas. Interacting with Jessa and Ben’s two young children inevitably makes Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo start thinking about their own future family plans, and the Counting On producers push them to talk babies. Viewers will have to tune into the show to hear what they say in response, but Jeremy does share one of his conclusions about kids in the sneak peek.

“Parenting is hard work!” he says to Jessa.

Kickin it w/ the wee lads at a wedding! Spurgeon is excited; Henry is confused; both are dressed to impress. A post shared by Jeremy Vuolo (@jeremy_vuolo) on Jul 15, 2017 at 9:08pm PDT

The preview doesn’t reveal whether viewers will get to see the birth of Jill Duggar and Derick Dillard’s second child, Samuel. However, there is some footage of the couple readjusting to life on the mission field in El Salvador. Jill was pregnant when her growing family returned to the place Derick calls their “home away from home,” and this made her fearful and worried.

“There is definitely a level of stress and concern that I feel just if something were to go wrong.”

The sneak peek also includes the moment Joseph Duggar asked Kendra Caldwell to enter into a courtship with him, as well as his proposal at Joy-Anna Duggar’s wedding. The latter is another moment fans of the Duggar family have already seen on Counting On. As In Touch Weekly reports, Joseph and Kendra’s wedding date is October 7, so if the Counting On production team does some quick editing, fans might get to watch their wedding special before the end of the new season.

And….Happy 1 weekiversary to Joe & Kendra! ????She's a gem. Looking forward to a Duggar Bro wedding!!!! ???????? A post shared by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Jun 2, 2017 at 8:06am PDT

The new season of Counting On premieres Monday, September 11 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC. Fans can also catch the Duggar family on tonight’s “After Show” special, which airs at 9 p.m. ET.

[Featured Image by Duggar Family/Facebook]