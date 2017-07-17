Edelbrock EFI For Chevrolet: Improve Performance & Gas Mileage On Camaro, Corvette Or Chevy Truck

The Edelbrock EFI electronic fuel injection can ease that pain at the pump for classic Chevy truck, Camaro or Corvette owners, plus improve performance. By increasing the fuel efficiency of a classic Camaro or Corvette, both performance and gas mileage improve.

For classic Camaro, Corvette and Chevy pickup trucks, Edelbrock has always been the first choice in carburetors for Camaros and Corvettes, but the technology has changed. For those who love their Chevrolet classic Camaro or Corvette but envy the gas mileage later model cars get, Edelbrock’s website has an answer.

“Our [Edelbrock] EFI systems provide excellent throttle response throughout the RPM range along with smooth engine operation. They also offer the potential for improved fuel economy by making the engine more efficient.”

Edelbrock EFI or electronic fuel injection systems for Chevrolet are not the only EFI or electronic fuel injector systems on the market to upgrade a classic Chevy Camaro or Corvette easily, but they are arguably considered the best. Holley also makes a Sniper EFI system for Fords, and there are a variety of other brands available according to Summit Racing.

Muscle cars, whether Ford or Chevy, do seem to get thirsty for gas, but that’s because those old four-barrel carburetors often installed on Camaro and Corvette engines aren’t smart enough to know the moment by moment needs of the engine in performance. How much fuel economy improves is variable though.

Installing the Edelbrock EFI system, Holley Sniper EFI or other electronic is an amazingly simple process. The new EFI systems are self-tuning and adjust to any engine automatically. Still, those who like to tweak things can put away their screwdrivers and pick up the little hand held tablet included with most electronic fuel injection systems.

Now a Classic Chevrolet Camaro, Corvette or Chevy truck owner can enjoy the benefits of electric fuel injection. Camaro, Corvette, and other muscle cars and trucks don’t have to be gas hogs. The classic Chevy Camaro or Corvette actually runs much better on less fuel with an Edelbrock EFI or another EFI system. See the video below for installation instructions.

Classic Carburetors mix gas and air and are adjusted with a screwdriver. Edelbrock EFI systems, Holley EFI systems, and other electronic fuel injection systems are intuitive, self-adjusting and use sensors to monitor a Camaro, Corvette or other Chevy’s needs.

Edelbrock offers a variety of EFI systems for Classic Chevrolet engines. The Edelbrock E-Street, Edelbrock Pro-Flo 2, Edelbrock Pro-Flo 3 and Edelbrock Pro-Flo XT EFI are all complete systems according to the Edelbrock website. Prices range from about $1,890 for an Edelbrock E-Street 2 EFI system with a four-barrel to $3,150 for an Edelbrock Pro-Flo 3 EFI system for a big block Chevy according to Summit Racing. Holly Sniper models are priced between $1,000 and $1,250.

For Classic Camaro owners or any Classic Chevy owner, Edelbrock offers E-Street as a practical option for street machines with an “emphasis on simplicity.”

“This universal [Edelbrock] EFI system is easy to install and includes self-mapping fuel technology – making it ideal for use on any V8 engine application equipped with a standard square-bore intake manifold. These systems are ideal for novice hot rod enthusiast desiring the benefits of EFI.”

A Chevy truck or Classic Camaro can be fuel efficient, improve its emissions and all the while have far better performance than ever. The classic Camaro or Corvette is still not a hybrid, but for a combination of scalding speed, fuel economy and driving pleasure, consider an Edelbrock or another EFI system on a Chevy Classic Camaro or Corvette.

RELATED REPORTS FROM THE INQUISITR

Camaro And Other Chevrolet Engine Rebuild Or Replace Decisions: Is New Technology The Answer?

Will Elon Musk’s Tesla Make High-Performance Muscle Cars Like The Camaro And Corvette Obsolete By 2025?

2017 Car Craft Summer Nationals: Muscle Cars, Classic Chevrolet Camaros, And Corvettes

The 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE: Extreme ‘650 Usable Horsepower And Wicked Track Capacity’

Chevy Silverado, Dodge Ram, Or Ford F-Series Sizes And Models: Picking Out A Pickup

Chevrolet Camaro, Corvette, and Chevy truck engines can be more efficient with Elderbrock.

[Featured Image by Vladimir Korostyshevskiy/Shutterstock]