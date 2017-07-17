Peggy Sulahian Celebrates 22 Years Of Marriage With Husband Before ‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’ Debut

Peggy Sulahian will be introduced to her co-stars on tonight’s new episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Following last week’s Season 12 premiere episode, Peggy Sulahian will be brought into the mix by her friend and fellow reality star Lydia McLaughlin, who returned to the show for Season 12 after initially appearing in a full-time role during Season 8.

“Tonight is the night! Watch my premiere on [Real Housewives of Orange County] tonight on Bravo at 9pm!!” Peggy Sulahian wrote on Twitter on July 17.

In the sneak peek trailer for The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 12, Lydia McLaughlin is seen telling her co-stars about her friend Peggy Sulahian, who will be appearing in a full-time role during her very first season with the show. That said, fans will have to stay tuned into the new episode of the show to see for sure whether or not Sulahian is a hit with the other women of the series.

Although Peggy Sulahian has made a few appearances on the Instagram page of Lydia McLaughlin, she has not yet shared any personal photos of herself and her co-stars on her own page.

While not much is known about Peggy Sulahian, fans can see from her Instagram page that she is happily married to husband Diko Sulahian and is mom to three kids. In fact, the new reality star recently celebrated 22 years of marriage with a photo of herself and Diko on Instagram.

“[Twenty-two] years of marriage, 3 beautiful kids, and we still got it,” Peggy Sulahian wrote on Instagram at the end of last week.

Peggy Sulahian is the 100th housewife of the Real Housewives franchise and has been regularly speaking of the milestone for the series on Instagram. She even shared an image of a bouquet of flowers sent to her by Evolution USA.

To see more of Peggy Sulahian and her co-stars, including Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Meghan King Edmonds, Shannon Beador, and Lydia McLaughlin, tune into tonight’s new episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Tommy Garcia/Bravo]