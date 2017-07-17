‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Salem’s Couples Are Restless And Ron Carlivati Has Changes On The Horizon

Days of Our Lives has many changes coming with the new head writer Ron Carlivati. The love life of several of the Salemites may be one of the first things to change in the coming weeks. He has to get the right characters in the spots he needs going forward as Carlivati puts his magic to work on the set.

The following will contain spoilers for Days of Our Lives. If you want to be surprised, don’t continue to read what may be coming soon.

According to Ron Carlivati’s tweets, he has some great things coming to Salem. With the decision to extend some storylines and change the outcome of others, the award-winning writer is taking Days of Our Lives in a whole new direction. He has already made it clear that there will be a reason for Chabby fans to celebrate in the future. He knows that viewers are tired of the love triangle created by his predecessor and want the power couple reunited to raise their son.

Days of Our Lives fans have noticed the chemistry between Lani and Eli. Not only do they have an easy, understanding friendship, but they also have a spark between them. They know it is there, especially after the party at the Martin house when they kissed while under the influence of Halo. Neither has acted on it, but that could change in the near future.

Where does that leave JJ? Gabi and JJ still have feelings for one another. She was supportive of him during his time as a murder suspect and will continue to be. There is unsettled business between these two, just like with Abigail and Chad. Rumor has it that JJ and Gabi will reunite at some point to see if they have something between them worth saving.

Nicole is the surprising one in Ron Carlivati’s plans. According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Brady may have good reason to be concerned about Nicole and Eric getting too close. Jennifer had found Eric’s box of letters to Nicole and understood she was only a distraction from Eric’s true desires. He still has feelings for Nicole but loves her enough to let her have happiness without interfering. Spoilers tell us that she finds his box of letters, and it rekindles feelings in her of the love she once had for Eric. He may just end up being her happily ever after as her storyline winds down for her exit from the set of Days of Our Lives.

Fans of Days of Our Lives would still like to see a love interest for both Brady and Jennifer. Brady is the good guy who always gets pushed to the side by the one he gives his heart to. Jennifer just hasn’t been able to find a good man in Salem since the death of Jack.

What do you think of the changes coming to the couples on Days of Our Lives? Will you be glad to see Dario out of the picture and Chabby reunited? Tell us what you think in the comments section below.