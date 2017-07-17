Daniel Radcliffe Rushes To Help Tourist Who Was Mugged & Slashed In The Face During Robbery Attack In London

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe stopped and rushed to help a London tourist who was slashed across the face by a pair of thugs riding a moped.

As the Evening Standard reported, the actor was among a group of people who attended to the targeted man’s injuries after two assailants slashed him across the face while stealing his bag.

The attack took place in Hortensia Road, Chelsea, where the victim was walking on a side road off the fashionable King’s Road when he was targeted on Friday evening.

The man in his 50s was in the U.K. only for a short holiday. He had been targeted for his Louis Vuitton bag, which the muggers made off with after cutting his face with a knife.

A former police officer, David Videcette, was present on the scene. He told the paper he noticed the moped because it did not have a number plate and was “cruising” along the street looking at pedestrians.

Videcette was formerly part of the Met’s counter-terror unit. He noticed the thugs looking at pedestrians and realized that something was amiss. He immediately proceeded to call the police before seeing one of the men reach for something in his waistband.

One of the men got off and attacked the victim, who was carrying an expensive-looking bag. They struggled with the victim as he was not willing to let go of his bag.

Videcette tried to chase down the offenders’ scooter in his car, but the thieves were jumping signals and he could not catch up.

He returned to the scene to find Radcliffe aiding and consoling the victim in the street.

Mr. Videcette said, “It was a bit of the surreal moment, I said ‘you’re Daniel Radcliffe’ and he replied ‘I am’. He was a really nice bloke, a lot of stars wouldn’t have stopped to help. The victim was very, very shaken up.”

The event is the latest in a string of atrocities that are being increasingly committed on scooters; recently, five linked acid attacks have happened in East London last week.

Photos by @marianovivanco A post shared by Daniel Radcliffe (@daniel9340) on Jul 13, 2017 at 11:32am PDT

A representative for Radcliffe confirmed to Fox News the actor was at the scene that evening but could not comment further because “it’s a police matter.”

London police are investigating the incident. No arrests have been made as yet.

[Featured Image by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images]