‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Josh Brolin Explains Thanos’ Smarts And Infinity Stone Acquisition

Josh Brolin was on Good Morning America explaining his Avengers: Infinity War role as the Mad Titan Thanos. Considering he’s only been teased in the past 10 years in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, it would be nice to see how this evil beast of a villain will translate onto the big screen. Brolin explained that there’s a smart side to all of this when it comes to Thanos’ appearance in the movie, according to GMA’s Twitter feed.

Josh explained that the flick is a “smart movie” and even acknowledged the interviewer’s apparent enthusiasm off-camera. Brolin was making a point on how this could be intriguing to adult viewers and outside of just savagery and physical power, that there’s a psychological aspect going on. Although Josh expressed that his particular comment may not necessarily be appealing to children, he could see how adults would be drawn into such a story on-screen.

“The thing with Thanos that you don’t understand is that [there are] times where it can become psychological and not necessarily brute force.”

Of course, some people that are currently adults that have read the Infinity Gauntlet series were children at one time, so you could say it’s all in hindsight.

Brolin continued to say how he worked under 36 cameras when he did the “teaser.” Now, chances are he could have been talking about “teasing” Thanos into the MCU when in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1, but could this be the teaser he’s referring to for Infinity War footage shown at Disney’s D23 Expo? If you can recall, there was a lot of panning around Thanos in the James Gunn-directed flick which likely required that many cameras, so perhaps there’s something similar going on with his appearance in Avengers: Infinity War.

Josh continued talking about the “emotional and interactive” aspects of the characters that he could not mention, and he thought highly of this activity in the Marvel movie.

The Thanos actor was asked about his acquisition of the six Infinity Stones and what happens after he gets them all. Josh side-stepped that question a bit by saying how much the Mad Titan yearns for them individually. Obviously, from one of the end-credits scene, he just decides to take matters into his own hands since no one else had been able to accomplish getting the stones for him. Each time they’ve been contained by other beings.

As far as the impact these stones make on Thanos, Josh Brolin said pretty much what is already known in the comics, that each have their own power and when combined the “ultimate power.”

“There’s a few in there and he’s always pining to get another one in there. So ultimately, we don’t know. I haven’t done the second movie, so I don’t know.”

That does seem to be the main theme of Thanos’ end-game. His yearning for those stones and a thirst for what he has to look forward to when bringing them all together.

Avengers: Infinity War had recently completed production and is set to debut come May 4, 2018.

[Featured Image by Jesse Grant/Getty Images]