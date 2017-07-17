‘General Hospital’ Spoilers For Tuesday, July 18: Spencer Kidnapped, Sonny Attacks Ava – Monday ‘GH’ Recap

General Hospital spoilers for Tuesday, July 18 promise that a mystery man kidnaps Spencer Cassadine (Nicolas Bechtel) and it’s not Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) that did it because while Spencer is bagged and tagged, Valentin was arguing with Laura Spencer (Genie Francis). Laura slaps Valentin for calling Spencer a spoiled little bastard. Both are furious at the other and won’t back down.

Valentin vs. Laura while Spencer kidnapped

Valentin rages right back at Laura and tells her she can hate him all she wants, but she’d better never take it out on Charlotte Cassadine (Scarlett Fernandez). Was Valentin with Laura to give him an alibi for the kidnapping or is the kidnapping unrelated to Valentin? New General Hospital spoilers from Soaps She Knows say that Spencer makes things worse after he’s taken.

Summer GH spoilers promised Spencer would be in danger, but would Valentin harm a child? That doesn’t seem likely, but since Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) promised they would take his fortune from him, perhaps Valentin is desperate enough to try anything. Nicolas Bechtel wrapped shooting on General Hospital at the end of June, so he’s only got a short time left for now. Anything could happen!

Ava checks out, Sonny rages

Other GH spoilers for Tuesday, July 18 promise an ugly scene at Morgan’s grave. Ava Jerome (Maura West) showed to pay her respects but she found Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) and Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) there, and they’re outraged. Sonny screams at Ava that she will pay for this death while Carly smirks in support. Ava can’t get any lower, can she?

Back at General Hospital, Julian Jerome (William deVry) learns that Ava checked out of the hospital. No doubt Julian will go track her down but will it be too late to save her from Sonny’s wrath? It seems that Will deVry is also checking out of GH since the latest rumors indicate he couldn’t cut a deal with the ABC soap to stick around.

Her recovery is starting to test Ava's patience. Thankfully, she's in for an exciting day. #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/jwBjIQHEhe — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) July 14, 2017

Sacrifices are made

General Hospital spoilers for Tuesday, July 18 predict that Jordan Ashford (Vinessa Antoine) is ready to move forward with Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) after her pep talk from Anna Devane (Finola Hughes). Too bad Curtis will soon shut her down. After Stella (Vernee Watson) had told Curtis the story about how she gave up her life to raise him and his brother Tommy, he made a decision.

Curtis tells Jordan he must step up for Stella and Jordan wants to know what that means. It sounds like Curtis is willing to put his love life on hold to nurse Stella back to health. That means Jordan might be getting dumped. All this and more happens tomorrow according to the latest General Hospital spoilers for Tuesday, July 18.

SNEAK PEEK: Did Sam really think she could keep this from Jason forever? https://t.co/AN3vTJ3UjF #GH — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) July 16, 2017

General Hospital recap – Monday, July 17

Today on GH, Jason found out Sam lied about her doctor appointment. Sam accused Liz of trying to cause problems for her and Jason. He asked why she fibbed. Sam told more lies as hallucination Sonny told Sam to get out of the appointment or they’ll think she’s crazy. Fake Sonny said then no one could stop him from hurting her family if she’s locked away.

Griffin ran tests on Sam and said the results would be back in two days. Sam imagined Griffin turning into Sonny and threatening her family again. Carly and Sonny said vows and slipped rings back onto each other. Then Sonny broke the bad news that Ava won’t be prosecuted because the case is weak. Carly raged, but Sonny said Ava is disfigured and that’s enough.

Carly's having a rough go of things. #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! Check your local listings for more info. pic.twitter.com/CAS8O53pkK — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) March 13, 2017

Ava had angst and Anna flirted

Carly told Sonny they need to punish Ava. They decided to go to Morgan’s grave. Ava refused to check out of GH and told Griffin that her life is over. Griffin told her that her appearance doesn’t matter, but Ava said that’s easy for him to say since he’s handsome. Griffin convinced her to check out and go home.

Andre came by to ask to treat Ava as part of her recovery, but Ava said he couldn’t be impartial because he was Morgan’s doctor. Ava said she couldn’t live with what she’d done and Andre asked if she’s suicidal. Ava said she hates her life but wouldn’t kill herself. Andre left Ava with his card. Ava asked Felix if they could make a stop on her way home. Sonny and Carly were at Morgan’s grave when Ava showed up there.

Medical emergency! Did Stella and her family miss the warning signs before her collapse? Find out now, West Coast. #GH starts NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/MWsOSm9O2V — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) July 6, 2017

Stella’s backstory revealed

At the PCPD on Monday, Andre flirted with Anna and Jordan interrupted. After Andre left, Jordan offered Anna her blessing on dating Andre. Jordan admitted her love life isn’t great and told Anna about the stroke and Stella hating her. Jordan said she thinks she caused Stella’s strokes. Anna said that’s not true. Jordan called to ask Curtis on a date.

Also on Monday, Curtis overheard Stella telling Felix about a man. Stella said the guy’s name was Marcus, and they were engaged but said she split with him and dropped out of college when his mom got sick so she could raise him and Tommy. Stella said she had no regrets.

A free man he might be, but Valentin's arrest has drastically altered his outlook on life. A surprising #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/tBEbBFkbf7 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) July 12, 2017

Cassadine vs. Spencer

On Monday’s GH, Laura was in the park with Charlotte and Spencer while Valentin lurked. Charlotte ran to hug her dad, and Spencer called Valentin a psycho. Valentin told Laura he’ll get custody of Charlotte again. Spencer told Charlotte that Valentin killed Nikolas. Valentin reassured her, but Spencer told her when they were alone that it was true.

Valentin and Laura talked about Spencer’s court case. Valentin said he’ll say that Nikolas is alive since his body is missing. Laura knew that would give Spencer false hope. Valentin called the kid a “spoiled little bastard” and said he wouldn’t let him hurt Charlotte again. Spencer sat alone when someone crept up on him and put a bag over his head.

That’s what happened in this General Hospital recap for Monday, July 17 as well as hot new GH spoilers for Tuesday, July 18.

