‘Teen Mom OG’: Amber Portwood Dishes On Her Current Relationship With Matt Baier, Future Relationships

Teen Mom OG star Amber Portwood reportedly still has feelings for her ex-fiance Matt Baier despite all of the drama he’s put her through. During a recent interview on Dr. Drew Pinsky’s podcast, the MTV mom opened up about the current status of her relationship with Matt.

According to In Touch Weekly magazine, Amber Portwood revealed details about her life now that she and Matt Baier have split. Portwood revealed that Baier is currently living in Las Vegas, Nevada. However, despite the fact that the two have split and are living thousands of miles apart, there still seems to be something between them.

The Teen Mom OG star revealed that she and Matt are still in contact with one another. However, Amber Portwood says that their conversations are not about getting back together, claiming that the pair argue too much to have a successful relationship at this point in time. The reality star also says that she and Matt haven’t lived together for about two months, even though they recently appeared on WEtv’s Marriage Bootcamp: Reality Stars.

Amber also weighed in on the money that Matt allegedly took from her. Portwood claims that she’s not going to try to get the money back from him by going to court, but if he wants to be a man and eventually pay her back, she would appreciate the gesture. Amber says she’d like to have her money back, but she’s “good” at the moment.

As for her current love life, Amber Portwood says she’s not ready to date anyone new just yet. The Teen Mom OG star claims that she wants to find herself before she engages in a new romantic relationship, and she also needs time to get over the feelings that she had for Matt Baier, claiming “love doesn’t just shut off” because two people break up. Matt was the second man that Amber had planned to marry. She was previously engaged to Gary Shirley, the father of her daughter.

