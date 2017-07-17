‘ARK: Survival Evolved’ Ragnarok Map Delayed For PS4 And Xbox As PC Gets Another Patch

ARK: Survival Evolved players on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One hoping to see the new Ragnarok map were hit with a second delay Monday. Studio Wildcard made the announcement along with details on the PS4’s long-awaited update while also releasing a brand-new patch full of fixes for the PC.

Ragnarok Delay

The Ragnarok official mod was delivered to the PC version of ARK: Survival Evolved for free in June with a planned console release on the 4th of July. Unfortunately, that date was missed and now will not make the July 18 rescheduled launch date either.

The delay is the result of Studio Wildcard overextending itself while trying to get ARK: Survival Evolved ready for certification to release the official disk-based version on August 8. The developers have already rushed through hundreds of bug fixes and balance changes, with some fixes causing more issues that require additional work and some unfortunate development issues that delayed the last PC patch.

Studio Wildcard will be wrapping up its submission process for the PS4 and Xbox One on Tuesday. The development team will get together and rework the roadmap for releases over the next couple of months. Community Manager Jat explained that a new Ragnarok release ETA will be shared on Wednesday along with details on what is planned over the course of the next month leading up to the official release.

Next PS4 Update planned for this week

The PlayStation 4 has been left out in the cold of recent ARK: Survival Evolved updates due to the crunch development cycle and the fact all updates are ported over from the Xbox One by Abstraction, a partner studio. Studio Wildcard does plan to have the latest updates submitted to certification this week.

This means the PS4 will get the equivalent of five PC patches dating back to the 259.0 release. It will be a huge update and full of changes. The bright side is many of these will already have been tested out on the PC and Xbox One.

PC Patch 263

Meanwhile, the PC version of ARK: Survival Evolved received patch 263 today. This is another massive bug fix release with a few notable balance and gameplay changes as well. You can check the full patch notes here.

Studio Wildcard undid changes to building structures on official servers. Players will once again be able to stack foundations.

The Ghillie Suit base durability has been reduced from 120 points to 70 points.

Alpha creatures will spawn more in single-player.

The distance to mount a tamed flying creature has been increased.

The jumping puzzle on The Center will offer three top-tier supply crates at completion

More deep-sea crates were added to The Center maps’ deep-sea cave.

