‘Kourtney Kardashian, You’re Sick’, Says Fan As She Posts Controversial Picture Of Her Kids

Kourtney Kardashian seems to have disappointed her fans with a picture she posted on Instagram. The picture, although not very clear, is suggestive that her son Mason is kissing her baby sister or brother and her Instagram followers were not happy with what they saw.

“You’re sick,” said one.

“You think it’s okay for Mason to kiss his sister in mouth? Better watch what you teaching them!” said a fan.

“Inappropriate,” said another.

“No kiss only hugs,” another chimed in.

“Why would you post that,” said another.

However, there were others who defended the picture and said that it was okay for two siblings to kiss on the lips.

This is not the first time a celebrity has earned the ire of the fans for posting a picture that shows their kids kissing. David Beckham was criticized for posting a picture of himself kissing his five-year-old daughter Harper, the Independent has reported. Although David was widely criticized for what he did, there were parents that came out to support him.

It’s going to be a never ending debate whether Kourtney Kardashian did the right thing, but the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star isn’t losing any sleep over what her fans think.

Kourtney has much to think about regarding her new relationship with Younes Bendjima and life as a reality TV star. Kourtney has been criticized for dating a much younger guy, and her fans have repeatedly criticized her for “acting like a 19-year-old”, the Inquisitr has reported. However, it doesn’t look like Kourtney Kardashian cares much about what anyone thinks and is more than happy to get out of a rather abusive relationship with Scott Disick, who is allegedly an alcoholic.

Scott had reportedly said that Kourtney looked like a drag queen in one of her magazine shoots and that she’s trying too hard to look younger. Whatever it maybe, Kourtney is certainly enjoying her relationship with her new boy toy and isn’t going to worry about what Scott Disick thinks about her. However, she and Scott have three kids together, and the two have always believed in keeping a united front for the sake of their kids. The Inquisitr recently reported that Scott Disick is trying to be a better dad by staying sober in front of his kids.

Do you think Kourtney Kardashian’s Instagram picture is inappropriate? Do you think Kourtney would get back with Scott Disick? Tell us what you think in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images]