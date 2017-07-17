Miley Cyrus Shows Off Newly Bleached Blonde Hair Getting Ice Cream With Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus showed off her newly bleached blonde hair on Sunday while getting ice cream with her fiance Liam Hemsworth.

Freshly blonde locks for summer

Miley Cyrus attempted to hide her face and new bleach blonde hair from the paparazzi on Sunday while out on a day date with Liam Hemsworth at the Malibu Country Mart, Daily Mail reported.

The 24-year-old pop star debut a fresh blonde dye job that is considerably lighter than the long, ombré look she has been rocking earlier this summer.

Miley Cyrus reportedly goes to the celebrity stylist, Simone Harouche, to touch up her golden locks.

The singer wore a rainbow t-shirt that read “one love” and bright blue calf-length leggings with a pair of purple jelly slider sandals.

Cyrus and Hemsworth were reportedly joined by the actor’s parents Leonie and Craig and his brother Luke.

Liam, 27, covered his face with a maroon baseball cap and sunglasses while the two headed inside for ice cream.

Sunday, July 16 was ‘National Ice Cream Day,’USA Today noted.

Making time for each other with busy schedules

Miley and Liam first got together on the set of The Last Song in 2009 but broke up once in 2010 and again in 2013.

Miley Cyrus claimed to be in the midst of a career “transition.” She recently told Harper’s Bazaar that “people will say ‘you’ve changed.’ And that’s supposed to be derogatory. But you are supposed to change all the time.”

The singer is set to drop her sixth studio album later this year. She recently called upon her combined 147.7 million social media followers to vote for her for the Teen Choice Awards, which airs August 13 on Fox.

Cyrus said she wants to “show people they can be themselves.”

“I don’t give a f**k about being cool. I just want to be myself.”

The “We Can’t Stop” singer will also return to coach the 13th season of The Voice, which premieres on NBC on September 25. Miley will coach alongside Adam Levine, Blake Shelton, and Jennifer Hudson.

Liam Hemsworth also has a lot going on this year. Production began this month in Manhattan for New Line Cinema’s 2019 flick, Isn’t It Romantic.

The romantic comedy is directed by Todd Strauss-Schulson and also stars Rebel Wilson, Tom Ellis, Priyanka Chopra, Betty Gilpin, and Adam Devine.

What do you think about Miley Cyrus’ newly bleached blonde hair? Let us know in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by David Kotinsky/Stringer/Getty Images]