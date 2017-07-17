Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Venture Out On Date Night, Putting Rob Family Drama Behind Them

Khloe Kardashian was “deeply frustrated and disappointed” with brother Rob after he posted a series of explicit photos of Blac Chyna, but putting all that family drama behind at least for the time being and taking out some quality time, the reality star stepped out with the man in her life, Tristan Thompson, for a date night.

Hollywood Life reported Khloe Kardashian, 33, and boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 26, went out for a night at the popular West Hollywood spot Bootsy Bellows on July 14.

The couple’s determination to stand by each other during hard times is admirable with basketball star Thompson standing like a rock of support for Khloe during testing times.

Both Khloe and Tristan have been by Rob’s side since the incident occurred, so naturally, the duo wanted to relax a bit and opted for a stress-free night out. Tristan has gone out of his way to support Rob by befriending him to provide the required support just at the insistence of Khloe.

The Kardashian family has also been very supportive of Tristan as the clan attended numerous Cleveland Cavaliers games to cheer the basketball player on during the exciting NBA Finals last month. When Thompson’s team lost the finals, Khloe stood by him to overcome hard times and provide the required comfort.

The beauty, complete with caramel-hued tresses, looked chic in her gold floral maxi dress nipped-in waist with a plunging neckline.

Sticking to a muted summery theme, she rocked some dusky pink courts and a mini tote in blush pink with white floral appliques that look super feminine as a piece of arm candy. She accessorized her look with a diamond necklace.

Tristan, a center/forward for NBA’s Cleveland Cavaliers, who stands at a lanky six feet, nine inches tall, towered over his girlfriend. He kept the mood easy and simple in a bright blue form fitting T-shirt, black body-hugging denim jeans, and contrasting white shoes and matching cap.

A post shared by Khloe Kardashian Snapchats❕ (@khloesnapchats) on Jul 12, 2017 at 9:37pm PDT

On Wednesday evening, Khloe shared a Snapchat video of herself with a cute animal filter and a little girl voice saying, “Dance party at the house with Tristan and Rob and Koko.”

Khloe has also been busy with her booming career, including the promotion of her highly successful Good American jeans brand. Amid all this action, it is endearing to see a celebrity take time out for family and loved ones in times of need because near ones are those that ultimately matter.

[Featured Image by Richard Shotwell/AP Images]