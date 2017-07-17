Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino Confirms ‘Jersey Shore’ Reunion: ‘I’m Very Excited’

It’s official: The cast of Jersey Shore has reunited for a reunion special.

Following weeks of rumors regarding the potentially upcoming special, cast member Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino has confirmed that he and the rest of the Jersey Shore cast — including Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Jenni “JWOWW” Farley, Paul “DJ Pauly D” Delvecchio, Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola, Vinny Guadagnino, and Deena Nicole Cortese — recently reunited in New Jersey.

“There is a reunion coming,” Sorrentino revealed to Entertainment Tonight on July 14. “I’m very excited for the viewers to see it.”

As Sorrentino explained, he and his co-stars are thrilled to be working together again and look forward to their upcoming docuseries-style reunion, which is reportedly set to air in the coming weeks on the E! network.

According to the report, scenes for the Jersey Shore reunion special were filmed in multiple locations in New Jersey, including Seaside Heights, where the six seasons of their MTV reality show were shot.

Although the E! network reunion will reportedly include just one episode of the Jersey Shore cast getting back together where their reality stardom began, the Entertainment Tonight report noted that the men and women of the show are “currently in talks for an entire series.”

In addition to his six-season run on Jersey Shore, Sorrentino has also appeared on a number of other shows, including Worst Cooks in America, Dancing with the Stars, Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, and Celebrity Big Brother.

While the cast of Jersey Shore recently spent weeks in New Jersey, Ronnie Magro was noticeably missing from their many Instagram photos and videos and also didn’t appear in their Burger King commercial. That said, it has not been confirmed whether Magro, who has been spending the majority of his time in Los Angeles in recent month, will be featured on the Jersey Shore reunion special.

Throughout the past several weeks, Sorrentino and the cast of Jersey Shore have been posting tons of group photos of one another on their social media accounts, and in one video, Sorrentino was seen with his longtime girlfriend, Lauren Pesce. Meanwhile, Guadagnino also had a woman by his side, but it is hard to say whether the cast members’ significant others will be included in the reunion.

