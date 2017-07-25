Morning Joe’s Mika Brzezinski And Joe Scarborough Named Sex-Crazed Rabbits After Melania And Donald Trump

Joe Scarborough, co-host of MSNBC’s Morning Joe show, revealed an interesting tidbit in a recent interview with New York Magazine involving Mika Brzezinski, President Donald Trump, and the pair’s two pet rabbits.

According to New York Magazine, Mika and Joe’s relationship with the president is complicated. After being friends with the Trumps for years, Scarborough turned a critical eye to then-candidate Donald Trump last summer, calling him “unfit” for the presidency and regularly deriding him on his MSNBC morning show. But before this change of heart, the Morning Joe host paid a special tribute to his family friend by naming his pet rabbit “Donald Fluffy Trump.”

A Tale Of Two Bunnies: Melania And Donald Fluffy Trump

Naming the rabbit after Trump was a suggestion of Joe Scarborough’s sister Kate, who was 12-years-old at the time, reports New York Magazine. Scarborough originally wanted to name the rabbit “Fluffy” but Kate suggested that the rabbit be named after the Morning Joe host’s long-time friend, who was currently running for president. “Donald Fluffy Trump” became the official compromise. The white rabbit was a birthday gift from Scarborough’s co-host and fiancée Mika Brzezinski and was received in April of 2016, shortly before Trump had secured his nomination.

After complaining that Donald Fluffy Trump was scratching him, the Morning Joe host decided to relocate the rabbit to Mika’s home in Westchester, New York. Mika already owned a male rabbit named Ducky and decided to let the two rabbits keep each other company in the same cage.

To the Morning Joe hosts’ shock, Donald and Ducky began mating. Mika Brzezinski tells New York Magazine.

“The rabbit comes to my house, and my little, tiny black rabbit…starts…mounting…they were having so much sex I had to put them in separate pens.”

At that point, Donald Fluffy Trump was renamed “Melania” and Ducky was renamed “Donald Fluffy Trump,” in an apparent acknowledgment of the pair’s mating behavior.

Will The Two Trump Rabbits Haunt Joe And Mika?

Over the past few months, the feud between President Trump and the Morning Joe hosts has heated up significantly, culminating in a fiery Twitter exchange in which the president accused “Low I.Q. Crazy Mika” of “bleeding badly from a facelift” while trying, along with Morning Joe co-host “Psycho Joe” Scarborough, to secure a sit-down with Trump, to which the president claims he “said no!”

According to the Inquisitr, Mika Brzezinski responded to Trump’s acerbic tweet by tweeting a photo of a Cheerio’s box that says “Made for little hands”- an apparent jab at the size of the president’s hands, an issue raised by then-candidate Marco Rubio during the 2016 election.

Crazy Mika and Psycho Joe are so insane that they named their pet rabbits after Donald and Melania Trump because they have sex so much. pic.twitter.com/3x4HlKXfqI — /pol/ News Forever (@polNewsForever) July 24, 2017

Mika and Joe constantly call Trump "mentally ill" pic.twitter.com/YSWu2aOXJP — Jack Posobiec ???????? (@JackPosobiec) June 29, 2017

Will Melania and Donald Fluffy Trump be a constant reminder to the Morning Joe hosts of their past friendliness with the President, to whom they now refer as “not well” and “narcissistic”? Or are the rabbits simply a part of Joe and Mika’s daily life at this point? The world may never know.

[Featured Image by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]