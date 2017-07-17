Whether you call her Countess Luann, Luann de Lesseps, or Luann D’Agostino, the RHONY star is facing a new, fierce storm of rumors including one about a physical domestic in public. The two are said to be fighting a lot and are said to have broken up several times since they tied the knot in Florida seven months ago with RHONY co-star Dorinda Medley as part of the wedding party. Sources are saying that a big part of the problem is RHONY, as Tom D’Agostino hates the show.

The subject of RHONY Luann’s engagement and now marriage to Tom D’Agostino has been a big and contentious storyline on Real Housewives of New York and has put Luann at odds with Ramona Singer and Sonja Morgan. The two ladies who claim that they were dating Tom during the time he was courting Luann and both have done their own research to prove that Tom was cheating on Luann at least up until the time the two married in Palm Beach. Things became so tense between Luann and the other two RHONY ladies that Luann refused to have them at her bachelorette party or her wedding. Instead, Luann had Dorinda as the rep from RHONY and many of the ladies who were previously on RHOM.

PageSix is reporting that spats between RHONY Luann and Tom D’Agostino have been heard and spotted in public, and claim that the marriage is “hanging on by a thread.” Reportedly at a Manhattan restaurant recently, Luann slapped Tom in public. Many believe that all of the problems between Tom and Luann stem from the rumors of his infidelity. The two are said to be struggling by a source close to the couple.

“It isn’t exactly a match made in heaven. He hates the whole reality [TV] thing, he doesn’t want the attention or the scrutiny.”

Moreover, Tom is said to be sick of all of the crazy drama that surrounds RHONY.

“There has been friction from the start. They got married so fast, they didn’t really know each other. She’s a drama queen.”

When RHONY revealed Tom’s flirting and infidelity on the show, Luann was humiliated but did not end their engagement because of “one mistake.” She said that is was not an affair, but simply kissing and flirting with other women in public.

“It felt like someone ripped my heart out of my chest… But I’m not going to let a stupid kiss ruin the rest of my life … He screwed up. What he did was wrong. But this wasn’t premeditated. It wasn’t an affair. It was a mistake.”

But does the infidelity continue to be a problem, or did Luann figure out things were worse than she imagined? Until the two married, Tom had been a bachelor, and as fans of RHONY know, Luann was married to Count de Lesseps. Perhaps married life is not what D’Agostino imagined? On a recent RHONY, Tom was caught commenting on married life with a former girlfriend.

A woman named Missy was invited to Ramona’s party and had a word on the side with Tom, and it was recorded for RHONY. Missy asked Tom jokingly about his wedding ring.

“I’m getting used to it. It’s like a dog with a collar.”

As the current season of RHONY winds down, fans will likely hear about all of this in the RHONY reunion with Andy Cohen which has recently been filmed.

Do you think RHONY Luann will stay married to Tom?

