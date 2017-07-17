Bella Thorne Goes Topless In Bizarre Nearly-Nude Photo After Scott Disick Split

Bella Thorne is now stripping down for a bizarre new photo after a rocky few months getting cozy with Scott Disick.

Bella posted a nearly-nude photo of herself to her Instagram account on July 16, which showed the actress completely topless and wearing nothing but black lingerie on her bottom half while channeling her inner Audrey Hepburn with long black gloves on both hands.

The pretty bizarre NSFW snap, which was screen shot and posted online by Hollywood Life, also featured Bella showing off her backside to the world in the barely-there lacy underwear as she stared into a mirror while standing in front of a fireplace in her lingerie.

The star could be seen with her bare back to the camera in the racy snap, where she was also sporting thigh-high black stockings and suspenders.

According to the site, Thorne initially uploaded the topless photo of herself to her social media but reportedly deleted it from her Instagram account just minutes later.

Bella didn’t offer up an explanation for deleting the nearly-nude lingerie image, though the outlet claimed that she originally uploaded the risqué photograph with the caption, “Turning off my comments,” before then removing it from her account entirely.

It’s also not clear if the almost-naked photo was taken from a professional shoot Thorne was posing for or if the snap was just a candid shot she decided to dress up for and post online for her fans.

But while the origin of the snap isn’t clear, this certainly isn’t the first time in recent days that Bella has shown off a whole lot of skin on social media.

Thorne also gave fans a little more than they bargained for on her Twitter account last week when she posted another NSFW photo on July 12 of herself doing a twirl in a long black dress.

Although the snap seemed pretty innocent on the surface, things turned a little more sinister when it was revealed that the long-sleeved gown was actually completely sheer and exposed the actress’s backside — which was covered only partially by a black thong — to the world.

Bella hasn’t revealed the inspiration for her latest strip downs, though her tendency to go nearly nude comes after the star was spotted doing a whole lot of partying with Kourtney Kardashian’s former boyfriend Scott Disick over the past few weeks.

The two have been spotted on multiple occasions since they were first seen together earlier this year. They were seen hanging out since and hitting clubs together even after J-14 claimed in May that their whirlwind romance was over and they’d called it quits.

Kourtney, meanwhile, has been spotted getting close to her new man, Younes Bendjima, as Scott and Bella party together.

But while Thorne may be keeping fans guessing about her love life when it comes to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, her latest uploads prove she’s certainly not keeping anyone guessing when it comes to her body.

What do you think of Bella Thorne posting, and then promptly deleting, a topless photograph of herself on Instagram?

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]