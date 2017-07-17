’90 Day Fiance’ Update: Paola Finally Apologizes To Russ On Instagram, But Fans Are Not Letting Things Go

It took a couple of weeks, but it finally happened: Paola just said sorry to her husband on social media, posting a seemingly sincere apology on Instagram as this week’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After aired.

In a recent Instagram post featuring a photo of herself and her husband, the reality TV star expressed her apologies to Russ. According to the aspiring model, she was aware that her actions on the show were wrong, especially regarding her inability to defend Russ against her friend Juan, who was directly insulting her husband.

“I’m sorry I didn’t back you up with @juan_a_palacio but you know I would never strike you.”

Paola’s post has gained hundreds of comments and more than 4,000 likes since she uploaded the photo on the social media platform. While Paola’s apology seemed genuine and remorseful enough, however, many of the comments in the Instagram post still expressed disappointment at Paola’s apparent change of attitude on the hit reality TV series.

“After tonight’s episode, I was quite disappointed with the disrespect you showed your husband. I felt completely sorry for him,” one commenter said.

“I was shocked at how you and your friends treated your husband, actually laughing at him. Your husband looked and probably felt like a 5th wheel,” another commenter stated.

I'm sorry I didn't back you up with @juan_a_palacio but you know I would never strike you????#90dayfiance @russ_mayfield #russandpao #90dayfiancehappilyeverafter #couplesfight A post shared by Paola Mayfield (@paola_mayfield) on Jul 16, 2017 at 5:24pm PDT

Many even stated that Paola’s character had taken a turn for the worse since first appearing on the show back in the first season of 90 Day Fiance years ago. During that time, Paola and Russ became one of the favorites among viewers of the show, mainly due to their dynamic and the fact that they really seemed to be in love with each other.

Since appearing on the first season of the hit reality TV series, however, Paola and Russ seemed to have grown apart, as noted by viewers and fans in online forums such as Reddit. When the ongoing season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After debuted a few weeks ago, the pair were living in separate states, with Paola residing in Miami to pursue her modeling career and Russ staying behind in Oklahoma in order to find a well-paying job.

Interestingly, Russ’ recent Instagram activity has not been focused on his wife lately. Previously, Russ’ posts on the social media platform primarily centered on his relationship with Paola. Since late last month, however, Russ’ uploads in the social media platform have been quite Paola-free.

Russ’ most recent Instagram post, a photo of himself on the Iron Throne, does not feature Paola at all. Russ still talked fondly about his wife on the recent upload’s comments section, however, stating that he and Paola are fans of HBO’s Game of Thrones series.

Paola and Russ Mayfield are featured on the current season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After, which airs every Sunday night on TLC.

[Featured Image by TLC]