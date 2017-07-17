‘RHOC’ Star Vicki Gunvalson Talks Brooks Faking Cancer And Finding Love Again With Steve

Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson revealed how she dealt with finding out that her ex-boyfriend Brooks Ayers had been lying about his cancer diagnosis as well as her journey to finding love again with her new boyfriends, Steve Lodge.

The biggest betrayal of her life

Vicki Gunvalson went through losing her mother unexpectedly on Season 10 of The Real Housewives of Orange County, followed by having to endure the public humiliation of having to question whether Brooks Ayers had lied about having cancer.

The betrayal that Gunvalson felt was devastating and left her in an extremely vulnerable place. Brooks Ayers did admit to fabricating medical documents, but he remained persistent in claiming that he did “in fact” have cancer.

Vicki recently told E! News that Brooks’ lies caused her to have a deep, emotional breakdown where she couldn’t even get out of bed.

The Bravo reality star said that “it literally killed me” when her other Real Housewives of Orange County co-stars accused her of being involved with Brooks’ lies.

“I don’t think they know the damage they did to my career, my moral compass, my family. It was bad.”

Finding love and happiness again

The Real Housewives of Orange County recently debuted its 12th season and Vicki introduced her new boyfriend, Steve Lodge, to the viewers.

Gunvalson said that she began dating Steve about 10 months “after Brooks” and was “just what I needed.”

The self-proclaimed “O.G. of the O.C.” was happy to reveal that Steve was “treating me right.” The new couple is learning how to keep one another fulfilled in their relationship.

Vicki even said that she would say yes if Steve decided to propose to her. She said that she loves him and he is good for her.

Although she is in a new, happy relationship, Vicki still mentions Brooks from time to time which she said was difficult for Steve to hear. The 55-year-old said that her ex-boyfriend was not this “monster” that viewers think he is and even though he did a lot of weird-a** crazy things that I still don’t understand,” he was a big part of her life for many years.

Vicki revealed that she does not speak to Brooks and hasn’t talked to him in two years.

“He wasn’t really the man that I thought he was, so that’s the hard part. Steve knows, it’s like a death.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County star said that has accepted that she will never really understand what happened with Brooks, whether he actually had cancer, and that she has put that part of her life in the past.

Vicki revealed that her plans for this year and this season of the hit Bravo show are to try and stay focused on what is important to her without letting outside influences in. She hopes to be a good partner and the best grandmother she can be.

“My life is 100 percent out there. People may love me, people may hate me.”

What do you think about The Real Housewives of Orange County star Vicki Gunvalson opening up about her failed relationship with Brooks Ayers? Let us know in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Staff/Getty Images]