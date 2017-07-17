Senator Kamala Harris Reportedly Groomed For 2020 Presidential Run?

While many still dream of a Bernie Sanders presidential candidacy in 2020, there are many who believes that President Donald Trump will be serving two terms as the President of the United States of America. However, it looks like from recent reports that the Democrats are reportedly planning to find a new candidate to represent their party in the next election. According to recent development in American politics, Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA), who is famous for being an anti-Trump and being called out “the best-looking attorney general” by former President Barack Obama, is one of those rising stars who is reportedly being considered as the next president of the United States.

According to Page Six, Democrats have rallied around the first-term Senator due to her toughness and her ideas. The 52-year-old, six-year attorney general, is reportedly being honored in Bridgehampton on Saturday at the home of MWWPR guru Michael Kempner. Hillary Clinton followers remember him as the national-finance co-chairs and a led fund-raiser for her 2008 bid for the presidency. Michael is also famous for raising a whopping $3 million for Barack Obama’s 2012 re-election campaign.

The report further noted that apart from Michael Kempner, there are famous guests who are expected to meet Kamala Devi Harris. Among them, the few notable persons are Margo Alexander — a member of Clinton’s close circle; Dennis Mehiel — a Democratic donor who currently serves as the chairperson of the Battery Park City Authority; designer Steven Gambrel; and Robert Zimmerman — Democratic National Committee member.

“Kamala is the big Democratic star right now, at a time when they badly need a star. She’s coming to the Hamptons to meet key people as she takes a national stage, and expands her influence and ambitions,” a Democratic insider told the media outlet.

Page Six further stated that despite being less than seven months into her new job as a senator, she is being considered by Democrats’ top fund-raisers and is being talked about as a 2020 presidential candidate.

So, Who Is Kamala Harris?

Kamala Devi Harris is the daughter of an Indian mother and a Jamaican-American father. She attended Howard University in Washington, D.C., where she majored in political science and economics. From 1990 to 1998, she served as a Deputy District Attorney in Alameda County, California. After 1998, she became Managing Attorney of the Career Criminal Unit in the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office. She was later recruited by San Fransisco City Attorney Louise Renee, where she was Chief of the Community and oversees civil enforcement matters.

On November 12, 2008, she announced her candidacy for California Attorney General. As Politico reported, she was endorsed by both of California’s U.S. Senators, Dianne Feinstein, and Barbara Boxer. She also received the endorsements of United Farm Workers co-founder Dolores Huerta, United Educators of San Francisco. On January 3, 2011, she became the first female African American and Indian American attorney general in California after defeating Chris Kelly by more than 55,000 votes in the primary.

Harris was endorsed by former President Barack Obama in the California State race, she took a defiant stance against then President-elect Donald Trump. During her speech, she showed her disdain towards Trump’s commitments towards change in the immigration policy.

“Today we are rededicating ourselves to fighting for the best of who we are. And there are a lot of people, as a result of this election, that are feeling dispirited at best. Part of what we have to say is that you are not alone, you matter and we’ve got your back”

As Huffington Post earlier reported, many political experts have considered her as a potential Democratic candidate for president in 2020.

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Variety]