Sasha Banks Says People Hate Roman Reigns ‘Because They’re Jealous Of Him’

Love him or hate him, Roman Reigns is going to leave an impression on you if you’re a WWE fan. Moreover, while no one can deny that Roman Reigns is an awesome wrestler — all one has to do is look at his old matches with Rusov to see for themselves — there’s a large faction of people who despise him simply because they don’t like his character.

The good thing about the former football star is that he has a lot of fans who are professional wrestlers, like Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Now, however, Sasha Banks has come out in support of her colleague, and she has an idea as to why people hate Roman Reigns: because they’re jealous of him.

That’s at least what Cageside Seats is reporting.

“Roman Reigns. Whether you guys love him, boo him, hate him – I think all the guys are jealous of him. He is an incredible athlete. He’s one to watch. He does it and kills it every single week.”

Banks went on to say that she appreciates the work of other wrestlers, including Cesaro and AJ Styles.

This isn’t the first time she’s taken to the press to defend Roman Reigns: in the past, she and Reigns teamed up to make a dream come true for a little WWE fan with cerebral palsy. So sweet, on both their parts!

Meanwhile, according to Wrestling, Inc., Roman Reigns is featured on a new bit of WWE merchandise. This new line, which features Naomi, Bayley, AJ Styles, Southpaw Wrestling, Finn Balor, Randy Orton, Alexa Bliss, and The Hardys as well as Reigns, is a line of themed party cups.

Reigns, upon seeing this new bit of awesome merchandise, requested that the WWE shop send him a case of the cool little cups.

Jimmy’s Seafood then responded on Twitter asking if they could make the cup featuring Roman Reigns the new official cup of their restaurant, which Reigns frequently patronizes.

You can check out the new cups from the WWE store in the photo below.

[Featured Image by WWE]