Javi Marroquin Focuses On Son Lincoln On Twitter After Going Public With New Girlfriend

Javi Marroquin is focused on his three-year-old son as his former wife, Kailyn Lowry, prepares to give birth to her third child.

Ahead of his ex-wife’s due date, Javi Marroquin is staying active with fans online and in a recent post on Twitter, he spoke of his young son going to soccer camp and the emotional reaction that ensued.

“Linc at his soccer camp almost has me in tears,” Javi Marroquin tweeted on July 16.

Javi Marroquin welcomed son Lincoln in November 2013, just over a year after he and Kailyn Lowry got married. A short time later, Javi Marroquin expressed interest in expanding his family but after Lowry suffered a miscarriage in late 2015, she informed her then-husband that she was no longer interested in having more kids. Then, just months after announcing their split, Lowry revealed she was pregnant with the child of another man.

In addition to Javi Marroquin’s recent tweet about son Lincoln going to soccer camp, the longtime reality dad also shared another tweet about the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2.

On Twitter, after a fan asked him what he was most excited for fans to see on Season 8, Marroquin said that he is looking forward to viewers seeing a different side of his story.

Javi Marroquin and Kailyn Lowry haven’t been on the best terms in recent months, and over the weekend, Marroquin openly supported Farrah Abraham’s frozen yogurt restaurant, despite Abraham’s past comments about Lowry getting “knocked up by randoms.”

Lowry is currently expecting her third child with a third man.

In other Javi Marroquin news, the reality star recently went public with his new relationship with Lauren Comeau on Instagram. In a couple of photos to his fans and followers, Marroquin was seen looking quite cozy with his new girlfriend, who appears to reside in Charleston, South Carolina, while he remains in Delaware.

To see more of Javi Marroquin, Kailyn Lowry, and their co-stars, including Leah Messer, Jenelle Evans, Chelsea Houska, and Briana DeJesus, tune into the upcoming premiere of Teen Mom 2 Season 8 on Monday, July 17, at 9 p.m. on MTV.

