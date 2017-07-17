Big Brother 19’s Cody Nickson Says He’d Consider Working With Paul Abrahamian If He Got The Chance

Big Brother 19‘s Cody Nickson says he’d “consider” working with his nemesis, BB veteran Paul Abrahamian, if given a chance.

As Us Magazine reports, Nickson won’t be doing anything Big Brother-related anytime soon; he was the second person evicted this season, and as of this writing, he’s either at home in Texas or sequestered in some secret location. However, later this week he’ll compete against other evicted houseguests for the chance to battle back into the house, along with Jillian Parker and Cameron Heard.

Should he make it back to the house, he’s going to find himself in quite a pickle. Other than showmance partner Jessica Graf, no one likes him. In fact, it’s probably safe to say that he’ll probably be the most-hated contestant to ever compete on the show.

And no one dislikes him more than veteran Paul Abrahamian, whose scheming led to Cody’s eviction.

What’s more, Cody and Paul’s contempt for each other was downright palpable.

So why on earth would he even consider working with Paul should he come back. As he said in an exclusive interview with Us Magazine, he respects Paul’s gameplay. He also might not have a choice.

“That would actually be the move I would consider the most.”

This account is for Cody and will be handed over to him once he comes home! #BB19 pic.twitter.com/kc5o31fOar — Cody Nickson (@BBCodyNickson) June 23, 2017

Of course, whether or not Paul would be willing to work with Cody remains to be seen. For his part, Cody, when asked if he thinks Paul would be willing to work with him, answered truthfully: “I don’t know.”

Happy Fathers Day! My pops worked hard and made me the man I am today. Make sure to tell your Daddy you love him.????????♠ pic.twitter.com/0bdtd6rXYZ — Paul Abrahamian (@deadskulltweets) June 18, 2017

Looking back on the moves, mistakes, and meddling that got him where is now (which is to say, not in the Big Brother house), Cody – surprisingly – doesn’t regret anything.

“I wouldn’t change my game at all. I would probably make the same risks, no matter how seemingly stupid they may be.”

As for his showmance with Jess: he says that, if he’s brought back into the house, he’ll continue to rely on her as an ally.

“She’s got awesome intelligence. I would fall back on Jess more for her advice.”

And as for his now-over “bromance” with Mark Jensen, Cody says that it’s all on Mark, not himself, for the failure of the friendship.

“During the HOH competition, he kept handing tickets to Paul, and then gave him a big bro bear hug when he won it, so I knew right then that I lost all loyalty and trust in Mark. The downfall was on his side, not on mine.”

