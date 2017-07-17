Rob Kardashian Missing After Family Plans Intervention Following Blac Chyna Revenge Porn Scandal

Rob Kardashian reportedly went MIA after discovering that his family had planned an intervention for him following the revenge porn scandal with his ex, Blac Chyna.

Rob is MIA

Rob Kardashian skipped a planned family intervention and “fled” as soon as he heard what his mother and famous sisters were up to.

Kris Jenner and the Kardashian sisters were reportedly planning an intervention for Rob after his cyber abuse attack against his former fiancée and mother of his child.

Radar Online reported that the Kardashians and Jenners were “mortified” after Rob went off on Blac Chyna almost two weeks ago now. The father of one posted explicit nude photos of Blac Chyna as well as exposing her for having a secret plastic surgery after giving birth to their daughter.

Rob also posted videos of Chyna kissing another man and accused her of using illegal drugs.

A source close to the Kardashians revealed that the family believes that Rob needs help, but he is “refusing rehab, he doesn’t want any fat farms, no more therapists, no more interventions, diets, and meddling sisters.

The Arthur George sock designer has allegedly “had it” with the “games” he thinks his family is playing. He also reportedly feels “used” by his ex-girlfriend.

Although he claims that Blac Chyna had cheated on him with multiple men, she disputed the allegations, saying that they had been broken up since this winter.

Has he “lost his mind?”

After Rob Kardashian’s Instagram rant, Chyna’s lawyer, Lisa Bloom, immediately requested a temporary restraining order.

Blac Chyna even claimed that Rob had been physically aggressive and violent with her in the past.

The Kardashians hired Robert Shapiro to defend him but are apparently concerned that he has “lost his mind.”

“He’s in real bad shape right now.”

Although Rob is reportedly missing in action, the Kardashians and Jenners are monitoring the situation closely. They are fearful that the Kardashian brand will be damaged and that Rob could potentially wind up in jail.

Are you surprised that Rob Kardashian skipped out on his family’s planned intervention following the Blac Chyna revenge porn scandal? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Greg Doherty/Getty Images]