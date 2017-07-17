Jessica Parido, Mike Shouhed’s Ex, Confirms She Didn’t Film For ‘Shahs Of Sunset’ Season 6

Will viewers see Jessica Parido on Season 6 of Shahs of Sunset? Apparently not, despite what the preview for the season has teased. During the Season 6 premiere episode that aired on Monday night, Mike Shouhed provided viewers with an update on his life after his split from Jessica, which viewers saw play out during Season 5 after Mike finally confirmed that he cheated on her. While the premiere episode didn’t show Jessica, the preview for the new season that aired months ago showed a short clip of Jessica meeting up with Mike in a restaurant to talk about their relationship.

Yet, viewers with good memories may have immediately noticed the scene that shows Jessica and Mike meeting up to talk about their relationship is not new but was actually part of footage shown during the prior season. Unfortunately for Jessica’s fans, Jessica confirmed about two weeks ago that the clip of her shown on the Season 6 preview is old footage.

In response to a viewer who tweeted to her that the show tried to make it seem as if she will be appearing on the show’s current season, Jessica stated that the clip of her meeting Mike is two years old.

With 2 year old footage ???????? https://t.co/srP3ah8Oxy — Jessica Parido (@JessicaParido) June 5, 2017

Jessica further made it clear that she didn’t film any footage for Season 6 by retweeting a viewer’s tweet that expressed disappointment over Jessica’s absence in the new season and the misleading preview.

Oh.. wait.. Jess isn't coming back to #shahs this season? #ugh That preview is so misleading .. — ????JEN ????‍????‍???? (@jneu79) June 12, 2017

On the Shahs of Sunset Season 6 premiere episode, Mike Shouhed hosted a housewarming party to celebrate a new chapter in his life after his split from Jessica Parido. Mike and Jessica, whom viewers saw get engaged during Season 4, got married in March of 2015. Just a few months later, however, in November, Jessica publicly confirmed, via an interview with Entertainment Tonight, that she filed for divorce after finding proof that Mike cheated on her after their marriage with multiple women.

The demise of their relationship was shown throughout Season 5, where viewers saw Mike and Jessica initially going to marriage counseling and Jessica repeatedly trying to get Mike to admit to his wrongdoing, which he resisted. Yet towards the end of the season, Jessica finally accused Mike on-air of cheating on her, and Mike finally admitted to it. The last scene of Jessica was of her telling Mike’s friend and co-star Reza Farahan that she wasn’t going to go back to Mike. While she was a big topic of conversation during the Season 5 reunion show, Jessica didn’t make an appearance.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Jessica went on a Twitter rant in June of 2016, just as Season 5 aired, in which she blasted him for cheating on her. She went so far as stating that Mike has no standards and shared his penis with everyone.

Perhaps alluding to her feelings regarding the show and continuing to be a topic of conversation on it despite no longer being on it, Jessica, the night the Season 6 premiere episode aired, posted a sexy photo of herself with the caption, “Do Not Disturb.”

Do Not Disturb // full look @glamenvy A post shared by Jessica Parido (@jessica___) on Jul 16, 2017 at 4:03pm PDT

So are the two finally divorced? During Mike Shouhed’s appearance on Andy Cohen’s talk show Watch What Happens Live after the Shahs of Sunset Season 6 premiere episode aired, he provided an update on his current situation with Jessica Parido.

“There’s no me and Jessica. Done, done, done. We’re divorced. It took us maybe 30 minutes to get married and a year to get divorced…”

[Featured Image by Angela Weiss/Getty Images]