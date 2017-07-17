Tamar Braxton Throws Shade At Tiny Harris And T.I.: Feud Back On?

Tamar Braxton is being accused of throwing major shade at Tiny Harris and T.I. as the two continue to work on their fractured relationship.

Braxton headed to Instagram on July 16 to post a cryptic post in which she slammed women who think that getting attention from men makes them “a winner.”

“Getting the attention of a man don’t make you a winner,” Tamar wrote on the social media site amid contrasting reports on whether T.I. (also known as TIP) and Tiny (Tameka Cottle) may be reconciling after announcing their plans to divorce. “Getting attention because you are already a winner makes [you] a winner.”

Braxton then concluded her shade-filled upload by adding, “F.Y.I #don’t be a highway sis.”

The singer didn’t confirm who she was throwing major shade at with her scathing post. However, the Shade Room posted a screen shot of Tamar’s comments, which had fans accusing the Braxton Family Values star of sending out a serious diss to her former friend Tiny amid her on/off relationship with T.I.

“Talking about Tiny… but Tiny & Tip are not back together,” Instagram user @1nonly_dani speculated, while @souljagirlkbookman claimed that the star is “mad cuz [Tiny and T.I.] are ‘back together’. #Facts.”

Although Tamar hasn’t confirmed fans speculation, she and Tiny fell out following years of close friendship last year after the T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle star publicly supported the daytime talk show The Real following her sudden and dramatic firing in May of 2016.

Notably, it was just last week that T.I. sent Harris a sweet and very lengthy message on Instagram to celebrate her birthday amid their divorce.

He praised his estranged wife and even called her his best friend while discussing how their relationship has “transitioned” amid their divorce, which could be the “attention” Braxton was referring to in her shady message.

It was then suggested by Hollywood Life that the two may be back together after they were spotted on what appeared to be a romantic vacation to St. Lucia.

Prior to T.I.’s birthday message, Tamar and Tiny exchanged a whole lot of shade on social media after their beef boiled over once again earlier this year.

Braxton alluded to their feud that began last year and claimed that Harris had not check on her son, Logan, who is the Xscape singer’s Godson, since their beef began.

“Tiny is my son’s godmother and has NOT seen or checked on him as well!” Braxton claimed, accusing the singer and her mom of “tarnishing her name” and “not speaking the truth” after both publicly discussed their beef and broken friendship after a fan accused her of not checking in on her Goddaughter, Harris and TIP’s 1-year-old, Heiress.

Harris then clapped back and slammed Tamar for putting their drama on social media. However, they then appeared to end their feud after Braxton posted a heartfelt message to Instagram in which she made it clear that she was looking to make amends with her former friend amid her divorce.

“I love you guys and Tiny, you… since I was 19 years old. I would have never dreamed that NONE of us would be in this position,” she wrote online in June, according to BET.

Tamar then went on to call Harris “family” and asked that they all sit down to walk through their issues.

However, it looks like their feud may now be back on. Tiny notably did not publicly comment on Braxton’s olive branch offering, nor have the two been spotted together since the “My Man” singer suggested they mend things and put their feud behind them.

But while some fans claimed she was throwing shade at Tiny and T.I. in the wake of the rapper’s heartfelt message to his estranged wife on her birthday, others claimed Tamar may actually have defended Harris against Bernice Burgos, who it’s widely rumored T.I. may have cheated with during their marriage.

On Tamar’s original upload, one fan claimed that the star could actually have been dissing Bernice and not Tiny as Instagram user @shedarealis commented that they thought she was actually “Dissing Bernice.”

Notably, Bernice and Tiny have had a seriously rocky relationship ever since Harris suggested that her estranged husband was unfaithful with the model during their marriage.

Do you think Tamar Braxton was throwing shade at Tiny Harris and T.I. after his birthday message? Or was she actually defending her former friend and throwing out a diss in Bernice’s direction?

