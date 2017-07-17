Angelina Jolie And Her Daughter Enjoy A Girls Day In Los Angeles

Angelina Jolie’s twins, Vivienne and Knox Jolie-Pitt, celebrated their ninth birthday last week and days later, Jolie treated her youngest daughter to a girls day in Los Angeles.

On July 17, Hollywood Life shared details of Angelina Jolie’s latest outing with Vivienne, revealing that the mother daughter pair embarked on a day to themselves on July 15 after enjoying a family day at Disneyland days prior.

In photos of Angelina Jolie and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, the actress was seen walking with her arm around her daughter as Vivienne kissed her on the hand on the way to their car.

As a second report shared by the Daily Mail noted, Angelina Jolie’s solo outings with her kids are few and far between. Although she has stepped out with just one child from time to time, the majority of her outings are group outings and include all six of her children, including 15-year-old Maddox, 13-year-old Pax, 12-year-old Zahara, 11-year-old Shiloh, and nine-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

The outlet also spoke of Angelina Jolie’s recent visit to Disneyland, claiming that while she caused a stir among fans, she remained focused on having fun with her kids as she rode on the Silly Symphony Swings and the Mad Tea Party spinning teacups.

In other Angelina Jolie news, the actress’ former husband, Brad Pitt, was said to be upset about missing his kids’ birthday festivities at Disneyland. As a Hollywood Life report explained last week, seeing his kids celebrating their birthday without him wasn’t easy but he was glad that they had fun.

“Any divorced parent knows how hard it is to miss out on special moments,” an insider explained, adding that Pitt further struggled with the birthday because he and Jolie were together just one year ago.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt struck up a relationship on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith in 2004, and two years later, their first biological child arrived. In the years that followed, Jolie and Pitt became the adoptive parents of Maddox, from Cambodia, Pax, from Vietnam, and Zahara, from Ethiopia, and welcomed their twins in 2008.

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt ultimately got married in 2014 at their home in France with their six kids present. Then, just over two years after their private ceremony, Jolie filed for divorce and requested she be given full custody of their six children.

[Featured Image by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images]