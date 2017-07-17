Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott Involved In Late-Night Incident At Dallas Bar

According to several reports, Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was involved in what is being described as a late-night incident at a bar in Dallas on Sunday night. Sources confirmed the story to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who broke the news via his Twitter feed Monday morning.

A spokesperson for the Dallas Police Department said no arrests have been reported in connection with the incident. 105.3 FM The Fan in Dallas was the first to officially report that Elliott was indeed involved. Other details of the incident are sketchy at the moment but could be come more clear as time sheds some light on what went down.

Elliott made the transition from college star to NFL superstar last season when he rushed for 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns as a rookie for the Dallas Cowboys. His rushing behind the Cowboys stout offensive line laid the ground work for the team’s 13-3 season and subsequent trip to the playoffs. He made up half of what many consider one of the best rookie combinations in the history of the National Football League alongside rookie of the year quarterback Dak Prescott. The two have Cowboys fans and ownership boiling over with confidence heading into their second season in the NFL in 2017.

Ezekiel Elliott in incident at Dallas bar, per source. More to come today on ESPN.https://t.co/bARYNDoxPW — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 17, 2017

Statement from Dallas police regarding the Sunday night altercation that involved Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott: pic.twitter.com/AIObmC8uqW — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 17, 2017

Elliott really only had one “red flag” coming out of Ohio State: he had a bit of a reputation as a “party animal” on campus. That reputation has spilled over into his professional life a few times since being drafted by the Dallas Cowboys last year.

In August of 2016, before a preseason game, Elliott was photographed inside a marijuana dispensary. The photograph was not accepted well by Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

“In general, while it may not be wrong, it’s just not good,” Jones said of Elliott’s visit. “I don’t want to say anymore.”

Earlier this year, Elliot was again in the news for the wrong reasons when he exposed a female’s breast on a rooftop of a Dallas bar on St. Patricks Day. While no charges were pressed, and Zeke claimed it was a joke, it was just another negative thing in a series of things now that are making the superstar back look bad in the public eye.

Last year, after the Cowboys defeated the San Francisco 49ers, both Dak and Zeke were spotted at a bar with rapper Snoop Dogg. Details were sketchy then as well about how long the three actually hung out and what went down. In response, a lot of naysayers have brought light to Zeke’s trip to the marijuana dispensary and Snoop’s habit of choice, but Elliott hasn’t failed any NFL drug tests, so that conversation has never grown legs. However, partying during the season is probably frowned on by Cowboys management.

Dak. N Zeke✨????????????✊???????????? family. A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on Oct 3, 2016 at 12:03am PDT

Zeke has also been the mainstay of a league investigation into an Ohio woman who accused him of assault last July in Columbus, Ohio. It was later revealed that the same woman also called the police and accused the former Ohio State star of assault in February 2016 in Florida, where Elliott was preparing for the NFL draft. It has been recently reported, also be Schefter, that Elliott would be facing a suspension from the league in the coming days stemming from the assault case. The NFL can effectively suspend players even if no charges were filed if they deem it necessary.

Below is a video (from TMZ) of the victim following the reported incident last night in ‘Clutch’, a Dallas bar that Ezekiel Elliott and a few of his friends were at Sunday night.

