Kylie Jenner Beats Tyga’s Ex Demi Rose Mawby In Underboob Battle

Kylie Jenner has shown Tyga’s ex Demi Rose Mawby again that when it comes to posting Instagram pictures, no one does it better than Kylie.

In her recent post, Kylie Jenner is wearing a gray velvet bikini which showed her ample under boobs. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is posing for GQ Mexico and GQ Germany in the picture. Kylie Jenner had on her signature nude lipstick and a thick eyeliner and sported her long, dark hair. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, along with her underboob, also sported ample cleavage in the picture. It’s true that Kylie Jenner is a social media star and when it comes to a fan following, there are very few who can beat her.

While Kylie Jenner has nothing but the best to share with her fans, Tyga’s ex Demi Rose Mawby hasn’t been quite active on Instagram lately. Demi Rose Mawby, who came to be known as “Tyga’s girl” after she was spotted with the rapper last year at a Cannes film festival party is also an Instagram queen. Demi Rose Mawby has, since being spotted with Tyga showed a definitive increase in her her Instagram following by a couple of million and has started to endorse the same brand of tea as the Kardashians on her Instagram account. It looks like Demi Rose Mawby is all set to become the next social media star.

There may not be any real rivalry between Kylie Jenner and Demi Rose Mawby, but Tyga is still the common link between the two. Tyga recently broke up with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, and although he’s not back with Demi Rose Mawby, the media can’t stop talking about Kylie and him. The Hollywood Life states that Kylie Jenner is pretty happy about ending her relationship with Tyga and has now found love in Travis Scott.

While Kylie Jenner may be happy with the way her relationship turned out with Tyga, the rapper is now concentrating on her career. Tyga is touring Europe at the moment and there has been no news about his recent relationships.

It’s not clear if Tyga and Kylie Jenner are going to get back together though, because every time they break up, the two patch up again.

