‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers, July 17 Updates: Nick, Victor’s Fight Filmed, Abby Confronts Victoria

Young and the Restless spoilers for July 17 say that although Nick (Joshua Morrow) is happy that his mother, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), put up a good performance at the concert and that everything went well, he is still angry with his father, Victor Newman (Eric Braeden), for insisting that the performance must continue despite her multiple sclerosis symptoms flare-up.

Victor disowns his son for sabotaging his mother’s concert. He believes that Nick tampered with the soundboard to stop Nikki’s performance and assumes that he did it to hurt him. He is not aware that Nick was trying to stop his mother from performing because of her MS flare-up.

The two have an angry exchange in a parking lot. He tells his father that he thinks he is arrogant and heartless for forcing his mother to perform despite her illness.

“Mom dared to tell The Great Victor Newman what she thought of him,” Nick says to his father. “You’re arrogant and heartless!”

Nick and Victor are unaware that Hilary (Mishael Morgan) and Howard (David Faustino) are hiding behind a car in the parking lot and recording the encounter between father and son with a video camera. They also capture on camera the shocking moment that Victor throws a punch at his son Nick.

‘The Young and the Restless’ Spoilers (July 17-21, 2017), The Newman Feud Reaches A… https://t.co/3E0uCddrlx pic.twitter.com/Tkjr9FriuB — Tommy Garrett (@LightfootInHwd) July 17, 2017

Later, during the party after the concert, Abby confronts Victoria and gives vent to her feelings, saying she has had enough of being treated like a child.

“I am sick of you treating me like I’m six years old!” she cries.

Victoria answers flippantly, with a hand on her hip, that if Abby is tired of being treated like a child, then she should stop acting like one.

Abby is holding a glass of champagne. She throws the content of her glass on Victoria’s dress.

The Young and the Restless Spoilers Monday July 17: Victor Learns Chloe Escaped – Nick… https://t.co/PLflVWLyJy pic.twitter.com/1CncbQc6px — Soap Opera Spy (@SoapOperaSpy) July 15, 2017

Meanwhile, Billy decides to inform his children, Johnny and Katie, about his relationship with Phyllis. He tells the kids tactfully that his friend Phyllis is very special to him.

“You two remember my friend, Phyllis, right?” he asks the children. “She’s very special to me.”

Phyllis smiles at the children, hoping to win their approval, and glances nervously at Billy.

Fans will have to wait to find out whether Johnny and Katie will accept Phyllis.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]