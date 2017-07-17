Kendall Jenner Combats Jet Lag By Showing Off Her Body On Instagram

Kendall Jenner has a pretty unique cure for jet lag.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star revealed her bizarre way of beating tiredness in a new nearly-nude photo posted to her Instagram account that showed the super model displaying a serious amount of skin.

Taking to the social media site to bare all on July 16, Jenner revealed to her 82.2 million followers how she combats travel tiredness by posting a risqué NSFW photo of herself wearing a tiny T-shirt and black lacy underwear which appeared to be a thong.

It was pretty obvious from the snap that the reality star was not wearing a bra for her latest revealing photo, as her tiny white top only covered half of her breasts and exposed her nipples through the thin material as her toned torso was on full display.

It appeared that Kendall took the selfie in a hotel room, as her unmade bed could be seen in the background. Kylie Jenner’s big sister explained in the caption that she was up in the early hours because she was suffering from “jet lag.”

Unsurprisingly, the star’s decision to strip down and get nearly nude on social media in an attempt to combat her tiredness divided fans in the comments section.

Instagram users both praised and slammed the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star for showing off her underwear and some serious underboob through some pretty outspoken comments.

“Ahhh yes, jet lag. I recognise that typical normal ‘jet lag’ behaviour,” Instagram user @amy.robinson.rees sarcastically hit back after seeing Kendall go nearly naked on Instagram.

“Sit down be humble,” @emily.kutler then commented on the skin baring photo, while @mademoikelle told her, “Shame on you.”

Others even accused Kendall of photoshopping the almost nude image that showed her torso looking incredibly toned and flat.

“PHOTOSHOP,” @devitapshd claimed after seeing Jenner put her body on display.

But while she hasn’t commented on the backlash her nearly naked photo caused, it wasn’t all bad news for Kendall.

While some fans slammed her getting close to nude, others praised the Victoria’s Secret model for being confident with her body and not being afraid to proudly show off her curves.

Instagram user @charlottebourkex called Kendall’s ab baring shot “Body goals!!!” in the comments section, while @mizzkarmahIf wrote on the social media site, “if that’s jet lag, I’ll take it!” after seeing Jenner strip nearly nude to combat her jet lag.

Jenner’s nearly nude photo came just days after the reality star stepped out without a bra in Beverly Hills.

The Sun posted candid shots of Jenner out and about with a friend on July 14 where she could be seen sporting a tiny black top and jeans but appeared to leave her bra at home.

But while she’s showing off some skin on social media and the streets, Kendall is also being accused of throwing a whole lot of shade at former friend Taylor Swift after she was spotted with the singer’s close friend Karlie Kloss in Paris on the Fourth of July.

What do you think of Kendall Jenner going nearly nude and showing off some serious skin on Instagram? Do you think she may have photoshopped the body baring selfie?

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]