Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt Secret Meeting Rumors Debunked: He Reportedly Stays Strong & Sober For 6 Kids

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have faced rumors since their split about everything from their dating lives to the birthday parties of their six children Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Vivienne, Knox, and Shiloh Jolie-Pitt. Most recently, a report claimed that Brad and Angelina had a “secret rendezvous” meeting place, while another described how the actor reportedly is seeking to stay strong and sober for his kids.

Are Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt Secretly Meeting?

The original report, headlined “Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt Have ‘Secret Rendezvous’ Place To See Kids,” claimed Brad and Angelina had a “top secret place” where they could take their children based on a pre-arranged drop-off and pick-up schedule. Gossip Cop investigated that report, however, and termed the tale of two parents based on fiction rather than fact.

In the report, an alleged insider claimed that Jolie had decided to come up with the supposedly secret meeting place because of memories that made it difficult for her to see the home where she and Pitt raised their six children together.

“Angelina has a lot of memories which make her feel emotional and she can no longer bear the sight of the home where she raised her children.”

Consequently, the insider claimed that Jolie and Pitt came up with a compromise to avoid what was supposedly a “painful, uncomfortable situation.”

Angelina’s alleged compromise involved an alleged secret meeting place near a pet store that’s close to Brad’s current home, where Jolie and Pitt supposedly dropped off and picked up 15-year-old Maddox, 13-year-old Pax, 12-year-old Zahara, 9-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne, and 11-year-old Shiloh Jolie-Pitt.

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt’s Special Arrangement For Kids

But although it is true that Jolie and Pitt no longer share a home, the supposed source used that fact to come up with a reason for a secret meet-up spot for dropping off and picking up the kids, according to Gossip Cop.

Instead, Gossip Cop’s insiders revealed that rather than a “secret rendezvous” spot, there’s a special arrangement where Brad and Angelina coordinate everything with their drivers and security teams based on the activities planned.

“[Brad and Angelina] have their children dropped off and picked up at different locations, depending on their plans and the activities set up for the kids.”

As for Jolie driving to a random pet store to drop off and pick up her kids, the insiders also denied that allegation. Instead, all of the meetings are carefully arranged with Angelina’s and Brad’s drivers and security teams, according to the sources.

Brad Pitt Reportedly Staying Strong And Sober For Children

In the wake of the split from Jolie, Pitt has talked about his decision to stay sober for the six kids that he and Angelina share. Live Science told readers about the booze allegations involving the actor and his sobriety revelation.

“For more than three decades, actor Brad Pitt was “boozing too much,” and his drinking became a problem.”

However, in an interview that appeared in the summer issue of GQ Style, he shared that he has become and stayed sober, substituting cranberry juice and sparkling water for alcohol. Now, according to a source quoted by Celebrity Insider, Pitt is seeking to stay strong and sober for the children.

The source revealed that it isn’t easy, however, with Pitt reportedly struggling with memories of his past.

“Although Brad Pitt is doing his best to stay strong and away from alcohol…the actor is haunted by his past with Angelina Jolie as well as the memories of their messy divorce,” according to the insider.

Despite that, the insider emphasized that he reportedly is focused on his sobriety for his children.

The actor has openly admitted that the split is hard on the kids that he shares with Angelina, noted Us Weekly.

“It’s just very, very jarring for the kids, to suddenly have their family ripped apart.”

However, in addition to talking about his own journey to sobriety, he’s talked about his view on co-parenting with Jolie, emphasizing that he and Angelina “are “both doing our best” when it comes to the kids. With regard to his statements about staying sober, Pitt has shared that he struggled with a drinking problem in the past, describing himself as a “professional” drinker who was “boozing” to excess prior to achieving sobriety.

“I’ve got my feelings in my fingertips again,” added Brad.

