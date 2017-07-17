Melania Trump Makeup Transformation: Woman’s YouTube Tutorial Gets 15,229 Views As She Transforms Into Melania

It is no secret that First Lady Melania Trump’s every move is followed via social media and online outlets. When Melania showed up on Sunday to the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, wearing a sleeveless white sundress that showed off her arm muscles and a laser-cut hem, Melania gained attention, as reported by the Inquisitr. Now, the YouTube video titled “Melania Trump Makeup Transformation” (below) is also going viral, with the YouTube channel Aly Art getting more than 15,000 views in hours as it demonstrated how to transform a person’s face into the first lady’s face using only makeup.

The Melania makeup tutorial put politics aside as Alyona Yarushina, a singer, musician, and the Aly Art YouTube beauty blogger, used a variety of makeup products to transform herself into the first lady. Aly used as a foundation the MAC Studio Fix NC20, as she made her neck darker and used the matte L’Oreal True Match Powder Nude Beige shade to lift up her chin. There was a white/brown powder that Aly obtained from an unknown brand on Ali Express as part of the makeup transformation as well.

Next up, the $49 Kat Von D Shade + Light Face Contour Refillable Palette was used to contour Aly’s nose into a narrower nose like Melania’s.

The $32 MAC Eyeshadow X 9 – Semi-Sweet shade called Typographic in the bottom right-hand corner of the eyeshadow palette was used to create the smokey eye that Melania often sports, according to Aly. However, on Ulta’s website, the intense black matte eyeshadow shade is called Carbon.

The mascara called Miss Hippie by L’Oreal Paris, priced at around $15 on Amazon, was also used in the Melania DIY makeup tutorial.

Next up was the Sephora Collection MicroSmooth Baked Sculpting Contour Trio that was used as an orange bronzer, blush, and luminizer. Turning to Maybelline’s Colossal Kajal Eyeliner Pencil in Black, Aly lined the inside water line of her eyes, a practice that she said Melania’s makeup team still uses to line the first lady’s eyes.

The ka-brow! by Benefit Augenbrauen pencil in Farbe No. 03 Medium color is a $24 product that emulates Melania’s eyebrows, which are no longer the thin-style eyebrows that Melania used to don in decades past.

Melania’s pout was recreated with MAC’s $17.50 Half Red lip pencil, and the lip gloss named Lipgloss Addict Lip Glow Pomade von DIOR was only used in the center of the mouth, so as not to mess up Melania’s fully styled lips that Aly created with the lip pencil.

Finally, the contouring No.116 Blush MAC brush was used, along with the eyeshadow blending brush by MAC known as No. 217 Blending Brush.

