NeNe Leakes Is Returning To ‘The Real Housewives Of Atlanta,’ What Does Kandi Burruss Think?

NeNe Leakes confirmed she would be seen on The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 10, and now, one of her longtime co-stars is weighing in.

Weeks after NeNe Leakes took to Instagram to share her Season 10 peach photo, Kandi Burruss spoke out about her return and the upcoming return of Kim Zolciak, who will return to the show in a guest-starring role, while Leakes returns to her full-time position.

“Bringing the blasts from the past back into the future, it’s going to be crazy, I’m sure. I’m just hoping that the craziness is not on me,” Burruss told Life & Style magazine on July 15 while attending Babypalooza at Blogger Bash in New York City.

As fans may recall, Kandi Burruss was caught in the midst of drama during the show’s ninth season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta after she was wrongly accused of planning to drug Porsha Williams and take her home to her “sex dungeon” for a threesome with her husband, Todd Tucker. Then, during the Season 9 reunion special, it was revealed that Kandi Burruss’ one-time friend, Phaedra Parks, was behind the shocking rumor.

A short time later, Phaedra Parks was reportedly fired from the show.

During her conversation with Life & Style, Kandi Burruss admitted that she’s taken a lot of the heat since NeNe Leakes’ exit from the show. When it comes to Leakes’ return, Burruss is hoping her addition will help relieve some of the pressure she’s been under in recent years.

NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak were both featured in full-time roles when The Real Housewives of Atlanta began airing on Bravo TV in October of 2008. Meanwhile, Kandi Burruss was added to the cast for its second season in 2009.

NeNe Leakes first confirmed her return to the show with her fans and followers on Instagram on June 14. At the time, the longtime reality star and actress told her audience that she was officially back after a long negotiation with Bravo TV. NeNe Leakes also thanked her supporters for sticking by her after her exit from the show years ago.

To see more of NeNe Leakes, Kandi Burruss, Kim Zolciak, and their co-stars, don’t miss the Season 10 premiere of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, which is expected to air sometime later this year on Bravo TV.

