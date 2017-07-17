‘The Bachelorette’ Rachel Lindsay Threatened On A Hometown Date: ‘I’ll Kill You’

Rachel Lindsay is heading to the hometown dates on The Bachelorette and we finally know why Bryan Abasolo’s last girlfriend dumped him. In a teaser for this week’s episode, Lindsay meets Bryan’s mother, who actually threatens her if she doesn’t make her son happy.

According to OK Magazine, Lindsay is meeting the families of all four finalists this week — Bryan, Peter, Eric and Dean. Dean was clearly worried about the family introductions, but Bryan should have been a lot more nervous than anyone else. After being introduced to Bryan’s mom, she assures Lindsay that as long as her son is happy then everything will be just fine. If not, then she’ll kill her.

“If he’s happy, I’m happy,” Bryan’s mom says to Lindsay. “If not, I’ll kill you.”

Although Bryan’s mom didn’t make the best first impression, Reality TV World reports that Bryan will win her final rose in a few weeks. Bachelorette guru Reality Steve claims that Bryan is Lindsay’s final pick, despite the terrible hometown date. Lindsay is reportedly thrilled with her new boyfriend and is ready for an engagement. As far as the wedding is concerned, the reality star wants to tie the knot sometime next year.

Bryan has been the clear frontrunner all season, so it makes sense that Lindsay hands him her final rose. Of course, we’ll have to wait until the finale to see if the rumors are true. Until then, there’s plenty to look forward to on the hometown dates.

"I like to treat my man, but never have I treated my man like I’m going to treat a man today.” –Rachel ???? #TheBachelorette A post shared by bacheloretteabc (@bacheloretteabc) on Jul 10, 2017 at 6:15pm PDT

Lindsay’s date with Peter, who is rumored to be The Bachelorette runner-up, goes pretty smooth. According to Life & Style, Peter takes Lindsay to his home in Madison, Wisconsin, where they take a trip to the farmer’s market and tour the capitol. They end their romantic evening by meeting his parents in Cottage Grove.

It isn’t clear what happens between Lindsay and Eric in Baltimore, but given his outgoing personality, we can expect something fun. That leaves us with Dean, whose hometown date in Aspen, Colorado doesn’t go great. In fact, rumors hint that Dean will be the first to go home after this week’s episode and will not make it to the fantasy suites.

Take this trip with us, won’t ya?! It’s time for Rachel to visit Hometowns and meet the families! Presented by @girlstripmovie. A post shared by bacheloretteabc (@bacheloretteabc) on Jul 14, 2017 at 11:06am PDT

The Bachelorette continues Monday nights on ABC, check out a preview of the hometown dates below.

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]