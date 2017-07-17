Jax Taylor Reportedly Forced To Work Out Brittany Cartwright Relationship Before ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Spinoff

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are reportedly on the outs after filming the first season of their Vanderpump Rules spinoff series months ago.

Although Jax Taylor is allegedly on the verge of calling it quits with Brittany Cartwright, who is said to be hoping for an engagement ring from the SUR Restaurant bartender, an insider close to the show has claimed that Taylor is being forced to make things right with his girlfriend.

“Brittany and Jax are being forced to work on their issues for the show from producers,” an insider told Radar Online on July 17.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright were said to be on the rocks after production concluded on their upcoming series but online, they’ve maintained a united front. In fact, the couple has actually been faced with rumors of a secret engagement due to a suspicious ring that has been seen on Cartwright’s finger.

Although the drama between Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright won’t be exposed until later this summer, the Radar Online report went on to reveal that their Vanderpump Rules spinoff producers aren’t allowing any tension between them. That said, there was some questionable behavior reported by Radar Online earlier this year, which suggested Jax Taylor had enjoyed a boozy night without Cartwright earlier this year and was allegedly flirtatious with other women.

As fans have seen on Vanderpump Rules, Brittany Cartwright is hoping to settle down and have kids with Jax Taylor while he is far more hesitant to take the next step. As the insider explained, Jax Taylor wants to marry Brittany Cartwright eventually but at this time, he simply isn’t ready.

Earlier this year, after telling Cartwright an engagement would be coming “soon” during the wedding of Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz, Taylor appeared on Watch What Happens Live where he shut down the possibility of an engagement in the near-future.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright began dating one another over two years ago and have been chronicling their relationship on Vanderpump Rules ever since.

To see more of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, don’t miss the premiere of Vanderpump Rules: Jax and Brittany Take Kentucky this August and be sure to tune into Vanderpump Rules Season 6 later this year.

