Kim Kardashian Secret Strip Tease Hot Home Movie Reportedly Leaks: Has Kanye West Seen Alleged Sex Tape?

Kim Kardashian is famous for being famous, but she’s come a long way since a sex tape, followed by a marriage to Kanye West, enhanced that fame. Now there are rumors of what could turn into a 2.0 version of that sex tape, with a supposedly secret strip tease featured in the alleged hot home movie that reportedly just leaked. And that’s raising the question of whether Kanye has seen — or even knows — about Kim’s reported new racy video.

In breaking the alleged newest scenes from the racy video to readers on July 17, Radar Online described them as featuring Kardashian’s “secret strip tease” along with other reportedly provocative poses. The allegedly steamy strip tease reportedly took place during a vacation for Kim’s 23rd birthday, according to Radar, which called Kardashian’s appearance in the alleged home movie that of a “sexed up girl gone wild.”

‘Sexed-Up Girl Gone Wild’ Rumors

The year was 2003, and that October, Kim and her boyfriend at the time, Ray J, reportedly headed off to Cabo San Lucas. While reports of their now-infamous sex tape stem from that trip, now Radar is reporting that Kardashian and her then-boyfriend put more hot material on film, some of which reportedly just got released.

But while the sex tape has made the rounds, the new allegedly steamy scenes have reportedly never before been viewed. According to Radar, the alleged new sex tape shows some surprises from Kim’s boyfriend at the time.

“The never-before-seen home videos show Kardashian as you’ve never seen her before – including one section where she laps up a sexy striptease by her boyfriend.”

In addition, the alleged new scenes include a performance in a contest by Ray J, in which Kim reportedly is screaming in the audience as her then-boyfriend allegedly performs to the Prince song “Kiss.” He’s reportedly “grinding and stripping down for a random woman” as Kardashian allegedly cheers him on.

“Take it off!” Kim reportedly screams.

But it’s allegedly not just Kardashian’s beau at the time who performs in the new steamy home movie. Kim and Ray J allegedly also teamed up to perform their own hot scene. The alleged dance as described by Radar includes a display of Kardashian’s cleavage.

“In a couple’s dance, Ray happily grabs Kardashian’s boobs in front of the entire audience.”

And the hot performance reportedly doesn’t end there. Kim allegedly grabbed her then-boyfriend’s private parts. The host reportedly then questions the then-couple to name their favorite sex position, to which Kardashian allegedly responded “sideways” as Ray J reportedly pretended to “tweak” her breasts, according to Radar.

Alleged Steamy Home Movie Performance Followed By Split

The performance allegedly continues while the host offers what now seems like a prediction of Kanye’s past political aspirations.

“You will never be able to run for Senator!”

Three years after that alleged steamy home movie was filmed, Kim and her boyfriend split. Only a few months after the breakup, the infamous sex tape was released, and both Kardashian and Ray J became famous.

Will the alleged steamy new home movie with that reported strip tease add to their fame, and has Kanye West seen his wife’s alleged performance in the alleged sex tape?

Radar Online questioned what West might think, but it’s not known if he has even seen those reportedly just-released hot home movie scenes.

Kanye West Reportedly ‘Loves’ Kim Kardashian’s Sex Tape

As for how Kanye West might react to the alleged new home movie, in 2012, TMZ reported that before Kanye and Kim were an item, West had seen Kardashian’s sex tape. Multiple sources informed TMZ that Kanye even used Kim’s sex tape for an unexpected reason.

“Kanye used the Kim K sex tape in the bedroom to get him in the mood… and it always worked.”

The media outlet also reported that West “loves the sex tape,” and he later rapped about it in an album. While a second sex tape could give Kanye new material for yet another album, there’s the question of how it could affect his wife.

If Kim does star in that alleged new home movie and if a second sex tape is released based on it, would it damage her fame?

Famous For Being Famous

Thrillist pointed out that in contrast to Britney Spears, Paris Hilton, and Lindsay Lohan, all of whom have gone through ups and downs in their careers, Kim Kardashian has steadfastly held onto her fame following the release of that first sex tape.

“Ever since her rapid ascent to fame,… jump-started by the release of a sex tape…, the rap on Kardashian is that she’s…famous for being famous.”

After the E! network debuted Keeping Up With The Kardashians in October 14, 2007, Kim moved from the shadows of the celebrity world into the spotlight. With her family surrounding her, Kardashian earned her fame for being famous, holding onto it by mastering social media and the art of posing for the paparazzi, noted Thrillist.

Consequently, even if those alleged new home movie scenes were made into a second sex tape, it’s doubtful that it would change Kim’s claim to fame. As Thrillist pointed out, because Kardashian’s fame is “exclusively a product of [her] own personal effort at being famous,” it’s easier for her to “unscathed.”

[Featured Image by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]