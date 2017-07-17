Kristen Stewart, Stella Maxwell Relationship: ‘Twilight’ Star Mother Reportedly Hates Victoria Secret Model?

Kristen Stewart was recently in news because of her alleged involvement in her ex-boyfriend Robert Pattinson and his fiancée FKA Twigs’ personal life. The Twilight star is romantically involved with Victoria Secret model Stella Maxwell and according to a recent report, her mother does not approve of her choices.

A report from OK! claimed that Stewart’s mother Jules Mann cannot stand Stella Maxwell. An unnamed source told the magazine that according to Jules’, her daughter’s current girlfriend is a bad influence. It went on to note that ever since she broke up her earlier relationships and got serious with Stella, she is behaving like a teenage girl and her mother reportedly thinks that this is not a good choice for her blooming career.

The outlet further alleged that the actress and model are apparently involved in “an exhausting cycle of partying and jealousy.”

However, Gossip Cop debunked the claims and after checking in with a reliable source close to the situation, they addressed that there is no truth behind the claims. Even Mann herself clarified in the past that she approves of her child’s life choices. In her earlier interview with the Mirror, Jules outed her daughter supposedly saying, “I’ve met Kristen’s new girlfriend, I like her.”

During this time, Pattinson’s ex-girlfriend was romantically involved with Alicia Cargile and according to Mann, “she’s a lovely girl.”

This is apparently not the first time when OK! has quoted an unnamed insider to reveal the information about the actress’s personal life. Prior to this nonsense that her mother hates Stella, the media publication house reported that after moving in together at Kristen’s L.A. apartment, the couple has decided to finally tie the knot.

“Stella is an absolute wild child. She was too fast for Miley Cyrus, and Kristen is much more delicate and doesn’t handle booze as well.”

A source revealed that after Alicia Cargile, Stella Maxwell is Stewart’s first girlfriend who has met the actress’s mother.

“They started making vision boards and talking over outfits, but they’re in no rush. They’re taking their time and enjoying planning something special,” the unnamed insider revealed.

Gossip Cop has debunked the claim that Kristen is marrying Stella in the second half of this year. The outlet reported after confirming from the star’s representatives and further revealed that all the reports of their marriage are nothing but rumors and their fans should not believe in such reports.

As of now, Kristen Stewart is happy with Stella Maxwell but based on her dating spree, fans of the Twilight movie saga will have to wait to see if the couple will marry in future.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images]