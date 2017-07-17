Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Wedding Rumors Heat Up, What Wedding Dress Will Meghan Wear?

After a close friend seemed to let slip the news that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding is already in the works, royal watchers are more convinced than ever that Meghan is about to become a princess. The Express broke the news that Kristen Ennis, Harry’s close friend and a former marine, appeared to confirm Harry and Meghan’s wedding plans.

Ennis nodded when she was asked about Prince Harry and Markle’s possible wedding, and she quipped that she was more worried about the wild after-party. She immediately went silent as she appeared to realize that she might have given away a royal wedding secret. Since that moment, wedding rumors have heated to the sizzling point as fans eagerly await the official announcement.

There was even a story that Markle had been spotted trying on wedding dresses in Toronto, Canada, where the Suits actress lives. Gossip Cop quickly set the record straight on the reports that Meghan went wedding dress shopping with pals for the fun of it.

The outlet wrote that despite claims of insider information describing how Meghan joked about walking down the aisle in Westminster Abbey, and how her friends “thought she looked gorgeous” in a Paloma Blanca gown, Markle didn’t go shopping for a wedding gown, not even for a joke.

“Meghan hasn’t tried any white dresses of any kind. She also hasn’t been shopping at all.”

Disappointed royal fans don’t want to give up on the idea that Markle and Prince Harry are well on their way with wedding plans. The two have captured the world’s heart in the few months since they first admitted their romance was real.

If Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wed, fans want to know how Meghan’s wedding dress will measure up to the stunning gowns worn by Kate Middleton and her sister Pippa Middleton.

Yahoo News looked at nine of the most incredible royal wedding dresses and it’s clear that there’s plenty of inspiration for Markle when it comes to the all-important long white gown. From Lady Diana Spencer’s puffed-sleeved, ruffled, silk confection to Sofia Hellqvist’s simple open-necked dress at her wedding to Prince Carl Philip of Sweden, there’s sure to be something that works for Prince Harry’s girlfriend.

Kate Middleton’s wedding dress by Alexander McQueen, with its echoes of traditional Victorian style and hand-embroidered lace, was perfect for the future queen but could be too old-fashioned for Meghan.

Markle could decide to give a nod to another American actress who married a prince. When Grace Kelly married Prince Rainier of Monaco, she wore a high-necked, long-sleeved lace gown with a wide waistband.

It was the height of fashion at the time and set trends for many years afterward, but if Markle decided to copy Grace Kelly, she would probably modify the design to a sleeker, simpler look.

Pippa Middleton’s wedding dress was more in tune with Meghan Markle’s style, with its short cap sleeves and simple line.

Whatever Meghan Markle chooses if she marries Prince Harry, her fans know that she will be absolutely beautiful on her big day.

