Duggar Family News: Meredith Celebrates 2nd Birthday Amidst Rumors About Anna’s Due Date, Josh’s Controversies

Josh and Anna Duggar’s youngest child to date, Meredith, just celebrated her second birthday. As announced by the iconic reality TV family, 2-year-old Meredith has grown to be a bundle of joy, giving her grandparents, parents, siblings, and extended family members countless smiles and memorable moments over the years.

Born on July 16, 2015, Meredith was quite a healthy baby when her mother Anna delivered her. Josh and Anna Duggar’s youngest daughter to date had pretty decent stats when she was born, weighing seven pounds, 14 ounces and measuring 20.5 inches long. For her second birthday, grandpa Jim Bob and Michelle announced Meredith Duggar’s birthday on the family’s official Facebook page, stating that the 2-year-old’s smile and laugh could easily “light up a room.”

“Happy 2nd birthday to our sweet Meredith! Your smile and laugh can light up a room! We love to watch as you are growing up into a precious little girl! Grandma and Grandpa love you very much, sweetie!”

Apart from Jim Bob and Michelle, Anna Duggar also posted a throwback photo from Meredith’s birth on her official Instagram account last week. Anna’s post featured an intimate moment between her family and the Dillards, who were able to take part in Meredith’s birth through FaceTime. During Meredith’s birth, Jill and Derick Dillard were in Central America, working as missionaries.

The announcement of Meredith’s birthday has been received warmly by fans and followers of the Duggar family, with many remarking how much Anna and Josh’s youngest daughter has grown over the years. Many of the family’s fans even lauded the family for producing such cute, wonderful-looking, and evidently happy children.

Not everything was smooth in social media when the Duggar family shared Meredith’s birthday, however. Many of the family’s followers, for one, continued to discuss the possible due date for Anna Duggar, who is expected to give birth to a baby boy sometime this 2017.

Neither Anna nor her husband Josh has announced their latest child’s due date, though speculations among the family’s fans state that the baby’s delivery might happen sometime this coming August, according to a report from The Hollywood Gossip. This date was suggested by the family’s fans since Anna Duggar appeared to be around 18-20 weeks pregnant back in March.

Apart from speculations regarding her sibling’s upcoming birth, Anna Duggar’s Instagram post about Meredith’s birthday has also been buried in a deluge of comments criticizing her husband’s controversial past. Over the past few years, Josh Duggar, Jim Bob and Michelle’s eldest child, has seen himself involved in a number of scandals, ranging from sexual molestation to infidelity.

Despite the continuous stream of negative comments about Josh Duggar on social media, however, the conservative Christian family seems to be focusing on moving on from its scandals. If Meredith’s disposition in the photos shared by her grandparents is any indication, it definitely appears that Anna and Josh’s children remain completely protected from the controversies that are stubbornly emerging around their dad.

Throwback to three weeks ago today when Meredith was born! So glad Jill was able to FaceTime and "be there" for Meredith's birth all the way from Central America! Love you Aunt Jill & Uncle Derick!!! #ThrowbackThursday A post shared by Anna Duggar (@annaduggar) on Aug 6, 2015 at 2:07pm PDT

The Duggar family is featured in the 19 Kids and Counting spinoff series, Counting On, which airs every Monday night on TLC.

